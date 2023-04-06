Tourist critical after fall at Howick Falls

2 hours ago
A tourer suffered terrible injuries during a autumn astatine Howick Falls, a celebrated attraction successful nan KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS said precocious life support paramedics were dispatched to nan tract connected Thursday day aft receiving a telephone for assistance.

The waterfall is astir 95m precocious and lies connected nan Umgeni River. 

“It was recovered he was successful a captious information and required urgent precocious life support treatment.

“Once stabilised he was transported successful a captious information to a adjacent infirmary for further care.

“The nonstop origin of nan incident successful nether investigation by section authorities,” said Midlands EMS.

