South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, nan Toyota Hilux, gets a caller constricted version exemplary called nan 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4x4.

Available successful six-speed manual aliases six-speed automatic guise, nan double bakkie uses nan Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 arsenic nan philanthropist but spruces it up pinch a much extrovert exterior package including 17-inch diamond-polished chrome and achromatic alloy wheels. The sporty look is further enhanced by chunky matt achromatic overfenders pinch reddish insert detailing, a chrome grille inset barroom pinch Hilux badging, “Louvre” matt achromatic styling barroom and integrated tonneau screen and unsocial Raider X badging.

The colour palette includes Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Chromium silver, Cosmic Blue, Oxide bronze, Sand Beige, Orange Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

The Hilux Raider X offers other practicality pinch a fully rubberised cargo bed and a spring-loaded tailgate assistance usability which makes ray activity of opening and closing nan tailgate.

Power is provided by nan proven 2.4l diesel powerfulness works pinch outputs of 110kW and 400Nm, pinch a claimed substance depletion of 7.6l per 100km for nan manual and 7.7l for nan auto.

Standard niceties wrong nan Raider X see cruise control, a TFT multi-info show inset wrong nan instrumentality cluster and a large-screen show audio pinch Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth functionality. The gadgets further see steering instrumentality controls for audio, telephone, info show and sound commands; arsenic good arsenic a reverse camera.

The information is provided by ABS brakes, 7 airbags, stableness control, elevation assistance power and trailer sway control. The Hilux employs an electronically activated constricted gaffe differential and a switchable four-wheel thrust strategy that tin beryllium engaged connected nan fly.

Park region control gives visual and audio warnings during parking manoeuvres.

The Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider X is priced astatine R674,800 for nan manual and R704,300 for nan auto, inclusive of a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km work plan.

All Toyotas have Wi-Fi capacity (15MB free) on pinch a big of supplementary Connect services.

