Trains strikes: When are they and why are they taking place?

Image source, Reuters

Rail passengers are facing much disruption connected Saturday owed to nan latest onslaught by workers successful nan RMT union.

Members of nan national astatine 14 obstruction companies are striking arsenic portion of a long-running conflict complete pay, jobs and conditions.

Passengers should expect ample areas of nan obstruction web to person small aliases nary services, National Rail has said.

The operators are based successful England but immoderate tally services into Wales and Scotland.

The onslaught could disrupt family vacation recreation pinch galore schools crossed nan UK connected their six-week summertime holidays.

Anyone travelling to nan 5th Ashes Test astatine The Oval whitethorn besides look disruption.

Members of 2 obstruction unions are presently progressive successful business action astatine train operating companies. The action is portion of their ongoing conflict astir salary and conditions.

When are nan adjacent strikes and which lines will beryllium affected?

On Saturday 29 July members of nan RMT national will beryllium taking action astatine 14 obstruction companies:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

GTR

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

GTR operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

Greater Anglia includes Stansted Express.

Will immoderate trains still tally connected onslaught days?

The RMT says 20,000 of its members, including guards, train managers and position staff, will locomotion out.

On erstwhile onslaught days location person been thousands of cancellations, pinch immoderate lines not operating astatine all.

On lines wherever location person been services, they person tended to commencement later and decorativeness earlier than normal.

National Rail has said passengers should expect ample areas of nan obstruction web to person small aliases nary services and should cheque pinch nan usability earlier travelling.

Will location beryllium much train strikes?

Saturday's action is nan past onslaught successful nan diary astatine nan moment.

If thing changes, nan RMT could proceed to schedule much strikes until November, erstwhile it would person to re-ballot members.

Aslef, nan drivers' union, could besides telephone further strikes successful nan coming months. But it hasn't currently.

What action are train drivers taking?

Members of Aslef are taking business action short of a strike, successful nan shape of an overtime ban.

Services will beryllium disrupted by this again from Monday 31 July to Saturday 5 August.

Most train companies trust connected drivers moving overtime to tally their afloat schedules.

Many train operators will trim their work levels.

Why person railway workers been connected strike?

Unions opportunity immoderate salary connection should bespeak nan rising costs of surviving - with nan ostentation complaint only precocious having dipped beneath 10%.

But nan obstruction manufacture is nether unit to prevention money, aft nan pandemic near a spread successful its finances.

The manufacture says changes to ways of moving request to beryllium agreed successful bid for salary to spell up.

But nan RMT isn't happy pinch immoderate of these.

What astir Tube strikes?

London Underground workers person called disconnected their strikes from Sunday 23 July until Friday 28 July after a "major measurement forward" successful talks.

Three unions had been owed to locomotion retired successful a long-running conflict astir pensions, occupation cuts and moving conditions.

How overmuch are obstruction workers paid?

The mean net of obstruction workers successful 2022 was £45,919, according to nan Office for National Statistics (ONS).

If drivers are excluded (because they thin to beryllium members of nan Aslef union, not RMT) its estimate is £39,518. However, nan RMT national said that fig was excessively precocious because it does not see obstruction cleaning staff.

The ONS says median salary for "train and tram drivers" is conscionable nether £59,000.

Although Aslef members thin to beryllium amended paid than different obstruction workers, Mick Whelan, wide caput of nan union, told BBC News connected 12 May that train drivers "haven't had a salary emergence for 4 years". He was conscionable referring to nan ones who are taking business action.

That's because a caller salary woody has not been reached since their past statement ended successful 2019.

However, Transport Minister Huw Merriman said nan salary of train drivers "has gone up by 39% since 2011... nan highest summation of immoderate employment group."

He is correct astir nan 39% increase, but we person not been capable to found whether it's nan highest summation for immoderate employment group. That's because of changes to nan measurement nan figures person been released complete nan past decade.

What woody person obstruction workers been offered?

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents nan 14 train companies, made an connection that would person seen obstruction workers person a backdated salary emergence of 5% for 2022. It would past discuss reforms up of a 2nd year's salary emergence pinch individual operators.

On 5 May, RMT members voted to widen nan onslaught instruction for different six months.

The Aslef union, meanwhile, has rejected a two-year connection which would spot drivers get a backdated salary emergence of 4% for 2022 and a 4% summation this year.

The national said nan connection amounted to an uplift connected salaries of betwixt 14.4% for nan lowest paid grades to 9.2% for nan highest paid.

How overmuch announcement do unions person to give?

Unions are obliged to springiness astatine slightest 14 days' announcement of immoderate onslaught action.

How will nan obstruction strikes impact your journey? What replacement forms of carrier are you using? Share your experiences by emailing [email protected].

Please see a interaction number if you are consenting to speak to a BBC journalist. You tin besides get successful touch successful nan pursuing ways: