Transfer gossip: Man Utd battle Liverpool for £31m West Ham star; Arteta targets trio

1 hour ago
Mikel Arteta’s drawn up a shortlist of 3 cardinal midfield targets, while Sofyan Amrabat’s supplier has urged Man Utd to make different bid for his customer this summer.

ARTETA’S MIDFIELD WISHLIST
It’s nary concealed Arsenal are aft a cardinal midfielder this summer. Declan Rice’s sanction comes up much often than most, pinch nan Gunners now thought to beryllium up of Chelsea successful nan title to motion nan England international.

And according to Football Insider, Rice is Mikel Arteta’s apical target, pinch nan nine fresh to taxable a £100m bid for nan 24-year-old. But arsenic nan study states, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are each thought to beryllium interested.

There will apt beryllium akin title for Brighton prima Moises Caicedo, who is different sanction connected Arteta’s summertime shortlist.

Arsenal had two bids worthy up to £70million rejected for nan 21-year-old backmost successful nan January transportation model truthful would presumably person to up their connection again to onshore him.

Amadou Onana is nan past sanction connected nan database and would apt beryllium nan cheapest option.

The Belgium world moved to Everton for £30m successful nan summertime and has impressed contempt nan Toffees’ iffy season. Football Insider declare they want £70m for him.

AMRABAT UP FOR GRABS
Manchester United whitethorn person much luck signing 1 of their January targets if they make different effort this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat’s supplier has confirmed that nan Red Devils made an effort to motion his customer aft nan World Cup.

“We received much than 1 connection during nan wintertime window,” Mohammed Sinou told Kora Plus. “Including 1 from Manchester United, but nan speech was not completed.

“The president of Fiorentina (Rocco Commisso) perfectly refused to fto him time off astatine that moment. He represented worth for nan team, particularly aft what he did successful nan World Cup.”

Erik 10 Hag is still keen connected adding a midfielder to his ranks, pinch reports suggesting they’re still keen connected Frenkie de Jong, whom they tried desperately to motion from Barcelona past summer, while Ruben Neves, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo person each been linked.

But Sinou has arsenic bully arsenic issued a come-and-get-me plea to United aliases different willing parties, having revealed he has an statement pinch Fiorentina that they will perceive to offers for Amrabat.

“The future? At nan infinitesimal we person nary offers for nan summer. But Fiorentina will perceive to nan offers,” nan supplier adds of his £35 million-rated client.

“It’s a committedness we sewage from nan president aft he rejected nan offers successful nan wintertime transportation market.”

AGUERD BATTLE
Manchester United and Liverpool will reportedly do conflict to motion West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd this summer.

The 27-year-old joined nan Hammers astatine nan commencement of nan play from Stade Rennais for £31m and has impressed for David Moyes’ broadside precocious having been retired of nan starting XI owed to wounded successful nan early stages of nan campaign.

And according to Jeunes Footeux, United person been impressed sufficiently to deem nan Morocco world nan correct signing to supply title for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Liverpool are besides said to beryllium successful nan hunt for Aguerd, whom West Ham whitethorn determine to offload arsenic they look nan imaginable of nary European shot adjacent season.

Source Football365

