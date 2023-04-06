Transfer gossip: Man Utd target ex-Arsenal stopper as part of PSG, Juve keeper triangle

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Transfer gossip: Man Utd target ex-Arsenal stopper as part of PSG, Juve keeper triangle

Date published: Friday 7th April 2023 7:48 - Ian Watson

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny successful action for Juventus.

Manchester United are linked pinch 2 caller keepers: a erstwhile Arsenal no.1; and different rated astatine £87million. Also: Todd Boehly is continuing his travel backmost done Chelsea’s aged managers…

POLE IN GOAL AT OLD TRAFFORD?
Manchester United person a determination to make complete their goalkeeper and, correct now, it’s difficult to foretell what they will do…

David De Gea is retired of statement astatine nan extremity of nan play and nan Spaniard is reportedly keen to renew. But he would person to do truthful connected heavy reduced position since his past woody was signed erstwhile he was viewed arsenic arguably nan champion successful nan world and offered erstwhile United were paying Alexis Sanchez money.

Then location is nan mobility complete whether Erik 10 Hag wants to proceed pinch De Gea minding his net. Since nan manager’s presence past summertime location has been a mobility people complete really suited De Gea is Ten Hag’s style of play, pinch nan Spaniard still sometimes struggling to play retired from nan back, moreover if he has rescued United connected galore occasions this season.

The Red Devils are known to person explored their options, pinch Porto’s Diogo Costa many times linked pinch a move to Old Trafford. But Calciomercato reckons United are besides keen connected Wojciech Szczesny, pinch nan ex-Arsenal keeper entering nan last twelvemonth of his statement astatine Juventus. The talk is of Szczesny switching to Old Trafford, pinch De Gea joining PSG successful a move that would spot Juve motion Gianluigi Donnarumma.

One apt obstacle: erstwhile Szczesny was linked pinch Spurs recently, it was said the 32-year-old wants to enactment astatine Juve and, if he were to move, it would beryllium to MLS.

UNITED, CHELSEA EYE VALENCIA STOPPER
United are besides being linked pinch Valencia keeper Giogi Mamardashvili. But nor would that beryllium a elemental woody for nan Red Devils to propulsion off…

Mamardashvili is nether statement pinch Los Che for different 4 years and nan Georgia stopper’s merchandise clause is group astatine £87million.

And, according to COPE, United aren’t nan only Premier League nine sniffing astir nan 22-year-old. Chelsea are besides known to beryllium willing in Mamardashvili arsenic they activity a semipermanent no.1, pinch Kepa improbable to beryllium chuffed to spot Frank Lampard backmost successful charge.

Read more: Lampard to Chelsea makes consciousness to group pinch nary knowledge aliases short memories

BLUES CONTACT MOURINHO OVER THIRD REIGN
Lampard was confirmed arsenic nan Blues’ interim boss until nan extremity of nan season, which buys Todd Boehly clip to prime his adjacent victim manager.

It seems Boehly’s first attack to simply spell backmost done nan database of erstwhile bosses. With Lampard already having returned, it was claimed connected Thursday that Antonio Conte would beryllium spoken to. Now, according to Relevo, Jose Mourinho has been contacted astir returning for a 3rd stint successful charge. How agelong earlier Boehly useful his measurement astir to Avram Grant. Or Graham Potter?

Mourinho remains a man successful demand, pinch nan existent Roma leader reported by Corriere dello Sport to person been offered £105million to coach successful Saudi Arabia for 2 years.

More
Source Football365

Related Article

Chelsea planning £70 million swoop for Manchester United target after World Cup exploits

Chelsea planning £70 million swoop for Manchester United target after World Cup exploits

57 minutes ago
We are not planning to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko board

We are not planning to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko board

1 hour ago
JUST IN: CAF throws support behind Morocco's joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

JUST IN: CAF throws support behind Morocco's joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

1 hour ago
Morocco’s bid to host 2030 World Cup “now the bid of the African Continent” – CAF President

Morocco’s bid to host 2030 World Cup “now the bid of the African Continent” – CAF President

1 hour ago
8th Ramadan football tournament fixed for April 29 &amp; 30

8th Ramadan football tournament fixed for April 29 & 30

1 hour ago
Newcastle plot to hijack Arsenal move for Leicester man after ‘entering talks,’ Arteta won’t be happy

Newcastle plot to hijack Arsenal move for Leicester man after ‘entering talks,’ Arteta won’t be happy

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.