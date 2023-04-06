Transfer gossip: Man Utd target ex-Arsenal stopper as part of PSG, Juve keeper triangle

Manchester United are linked pinch 2 caller keepers: a erstwhile Arsenal no.1; and different rated astatine £87million. Also: Todd Boehly is continuing his travel backmost done Chelsea’s aged managers…

POLE IN GOAL AT OLD TRAFFORD?

Manchester United person a determination to make complete their goalkeeper and, correct now, it’s difficult to foretell what they will do…

David De Gea is retired of statement astatine nan extremity of nan play and nan Spaniard is reportedly keen to renew. But he would person to do truthful connected heavy reduced position since his past woody was signed erstwhile he was viewed arsenic arguably nan champion successful nan world and offered erstwhile United were paying Alexis Sanchez money.

Then location is nan mobility complete whether Erik 10 Hag wants to proceed pinch De Gea minding his net. Since nan manager’s presence past summertime location has been a mobility people complete really suited De Gea is Ten Hag’s style of play, pinch nan Spaniard still sometimes struggling to play retired from nan back, moreover if he has rescued United connected galore occasions this season.

The Red Devils are known to person explored their options, pinch Porto’s Diogo Costa many times linked pinch a move to Old Trafford. But Calciomercato reckons United are besides keen connected Wojciech Szczesny, pinch nan ex-Arsenal keeper entering nan last twelvemonth of his statement astatine Juventus. The talk is of Szczesny switching to Old Trafford, pinch De Gea joining PSG successful a move that would spot Juve motion Gianluigi Donnarumma.

One apt obstacle: erstwhile Szczesny was linked pinch Spurs recently, it was said the 32-year-old wants to enactment astatine Juve and, if he were to move, it would beryllium to MLS.

UNITED, CHELSEA EYE VALENCIA STOPPER

United are besides being linked pinch Valencia keeper Giogi Mamardashvili. But nor would that beryllium a elemental woody for nan Red Devils to propulsion off…

Mamardashvili is nether statement pinch Los Che for different 4 years and nan Georgia stopper’s merchandise clause is group astatine £87million.

And, according to COPE, United aren’t nan only Premier League nine sniffing astir nan 22-year-old. Chelsea are besides known to beryllium willing in Mamardashvili arsenic they activity a semipermanent no.1, pinch Kepa improbable to beryllium chuffed to spot Frank Lampard backmost successful charge.

BLUES CONTACT MOURINHO OVER THIRD REIGN

Lampard was confirmed arsenic nan Blues’ interim boss until nan extremity of nan season, which buys Todd Boehly clip to prime his adjacent victim manager.

It seems Boehly’s first attack to simply spell backmost done nan database of erstwhile bosses. With Lampard already having returned, it was claimed connected Thursday that Antonio Conte would beryllium spoken to. Now, according to Relevo, Jose Mourinho has been contacted astir returning for a 3rd stint successful charge. How agelong earlier Boehly useful his measurement astir to Avram Grant. Or Graham Potter?

Mourinho remains a man successful demand, pinch nan existent Roma leader reported by Corriere dello Sport to person been offered £105million to coach successful Saudi Arabia for 2 years.