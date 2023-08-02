Transfer News LIVE: Manchester City agree a £78m deal for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, as Chelsea face new competition for Moises Caicedo

16:57
Highly-rated defender Levi Colwill has put pen to insubstantial connected a caller six-year statement at Chelsea.
The 20-year-old spent past play connected indebtedness at Brighton, and nan Seagulls had been keen to re-sign him permanently this summer.
They had bids of £30million and £40m rejected by nan Blues, while Liverpool also registered liking successful signing nan 20-year-old.
Colwill has now committed his semipermanent early to Chelsea, by signing a caller until 2029, pinch nan action to widen it by a further 12 months, and is group to gain complete £100,000-a-week.
16:25
West Ham are adjacent to agreeing a woody with Serie A side Torino for Croatian guardant Nikola Vlasic, according to reports successful Italy.
The 25-year-old joined the Hammers on a five-year woody from CSKA Moscow aft a catching nan oculus astatine the European Championship that summertime but has grounded to make his people astatine nan London Stadium.
According to Calciomercato, Vlasic is drafting person to a imperishable move to nan broadside he featured for connected indebtedness past word for a interest successful nan region of £13m.
16:16
Brighton have reportedly rejected an connection of complete £80million for Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea facing title from a caller rival successful their pursuit of nan midfielder.
According to the Athletic, an unidentified nine are claimed to person submitted a bid surpassing Chelsea's astir caller offer.
The Blues latest connection of £75m positive £5m successful add-ons was turned down by nan Seagulls.
16:04
Spending £85million connected 'old bone' Harry Kane would beryllium a hopeless discarded of money by Bayern Munich.
That's the view of Bild newspaper columnist Raimund Hinko, who has penned an unfastened missive to nan Bayern level arsenic they prosecute nan England and Tottenham Hotspur star.
The sentiment portion came conscionable days after Bild dispatched 1 of their reporters to Bangkok to rile Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou by waving a Bayern garment pinch 'Kane 9' connected nan back.
15:27
Manchester City have agreed a £78million woody for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.
It falls conscionable awkward of nan grounds £80m interest for a defender that Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire successful 2019 and has nary add-ons.
Manchester City spot nan 21-year-old arsenic a unit who tin beryllium astir for nan adjacent decade and his presence should beryllium confirmed successful nan coming days.
14:29
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that nan nine would see 'impossible to garbage bids' for their Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.
The 23-year-old guardant is nan taxable of liking from Chelsea, who are consenting to connection out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku plus up to £38.5m to unafraid nan Juventus star.
Chelsea have re-opened talks pinch Juventus over nan waste of Romelu Lukaku, conscionable 2 years aft he returned to nan nine for a past nine grounds £97.5m fee.
14:19
Manchester United opened talks pinch Real Sociedad yesterday complete nan waste of Donny van de Beek and are awaiting an improved connection from Galatasaray for Fred up of making their adjacent transportation move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
Leeds United are besides showing liking successful full-back Brandon Williams, who has recovered constricted opportunities successful Manchester.
Erik 10 Hag won't person overmuch of his summertime transportation fund near erstwhile nan £72million woody for Rasmus Hojlund is completed and truthful will request to raise costs done subordinate income earlier making a move for £30m-rated Amrabat.
14:15
Lucas Moura has reportedly re-joined Sao Paolo until nan extremity of nan season, returning to nan Brazilian broadside aft 11 years away.
The winger left Tottenham upon his contract expiry astatine nan extremity of June on nan backmost of a mixed five-and-a-half seasons.
It comes conscionable days after James Rodriguez linked up pinch nan Brazilian giants.
13:13
Atletico Madrid's pre-season preparations are group to beryllium disrupted by nan imminent departure of Marcos Llorente to Saudi Arabia.
It is understood that Diego Simeone was counting connected nan midfielder for nan 2023-24 season, until his caput was turned by a very lucrative connection to entice him to nan cash-rich Kingdom.
Saudi Arabian clubs person been connected an fierce recruitment thrust this summertime to prise immoderate of Europe's champion players distant from nan continent.
12:32
Aston Villa are waiting connected an reply from Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams complete his adjacent move as Chelsea hold successful nan wings.
The USA international has a relegation merchandise clause of astir £25million that Villa are prepared to activate, however, they are not alone.
Nottingham Forest, Brighton, West Ham and, successful caller weeks, Chelsea person each asked astir nan 24-year-old, who has been moving connected his fitness following hamstring room successful March.
12:08
There is now little than a period remaining successful nan summertime transportation model and nan brows of galore a Premier League leader continues to furrow.
The likes of Mikel Arteta are cutting relaxed figures having secured their apical targets bully and early, but Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham feel for illustration they person plentifulness still to do.
With that successful mind, Mail Sport looks astatine who each squad is chasing.
11:33
Barcelona are successful talks to motion Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo pursuing nan extremity of his indebtedness spell pinch Bayern Munich.
The 29-year-old made a daze exit from nan Etihad successful nan January transportation window and is reportedly group for a imperishable move this summer.
According to talkSport, La Liga champions Barcelona person begun talks pinch City complete acquiring nan full-back, who arrived successful Manchester from Juventus successful 2019 for £60m.
10:40
Liverpool have reportedly offered £21million for Fluminese and Brazil midfielder Andre as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his midfield options.
The 22-year-old Brazilian has played 144 games for the Serie A side aft breaking into nan elder squad successful 2020.
The holding midfielder made his debut for nan Selecao successful a 4-2 friends conclusion to Senegal successful June.
10:25
Harry Kane is reportedly fresh to bargain himself retired of nan last twelvemonth of his Tottenham contract to unit done a move to Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports successful Germany.
The England skipper's early has go nan astir fraught transportation saga of nan summertime pinch Spurs adamant it will return a £100m interest to fto nan striker leave.
10:09
Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to Brighton during nan ongoing summertime transportation model while attending nan club's awards evening, according to reports.
The 21-year-old is being pursued by Chelsea who had an first £80million bid rejected by Brighton for their prima midfielder.
However, Caicedo has openly told members astatine Brighton's awards ceremonial connected Tuesday evening that he wants to leave.
09:53
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has reportedly agreed individual position with Arsenal.
The Gunners are now expected to expected to ramp up their bid to motion nan £40million-rated stopper, according to Fabrizio Romano.
He tweeted: 'Understand David Raya has reached an statement successful rule pinch Arsenal connected individual terms.'
09:42
Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to motion a caller woody astatine Tottenham if his Bayern Munich deal collapses.
The 30-year-old has made it clear that he plans to enactment astatine Spurs if he lines up at Brentford in their Premier League opener connected August 13, believing it would beryllium unfair connected nan nine and caller caput coach Ange Postecoglou to time off aft nan commencement of nan campaign.
And if he does enactment put this summer, past Kane would see opening talks connected a caller woody if they show important advancement connected nan transportation nether Postecoglou, according to nan Evening Standard.
09:41
