Transgender female golfer Breanna Gill wins women's tournament in Australia

Breanna Gill’s triumph astatine nan Australian Women’s Classic successful New South Wales is causing a debate complete transgender athletes successful golf.

Gill is an Australian pro golfer playing connected nan Women’s PGA Tour of Australasia. She needed a birdie astatine Hole 18 to unit a playoff successful nan Australian Women’s Classic, and she sewage conscionable that.

Gill yet won nan playoff to hoist nan trophy for nan first clip successful her master career.

But backlash came connected societal media erstwhile nan Women’s PGA Tour of Australasia posted a now-viral tweet of Gill holding nan trophy. Comments ended up getting unopen disconnected aft immoderate of nan 7 cardinal viewers didn’t for illustration nan truth that Gill was playing pinch women.

Gill, 32, moved to 393rd successful nan world pinch nan triumph aft not being successful nan apical 500.

"I ever thought successful my caput if I ever sewage nan opportunity to really triumph a play tourney and nan girls hap to travel moving retired connected nan green, I was going to guidelines location and return it. I wasn’t going to tally away," Gill said per Golf Monthly.

Gill isn’t nan first transgender master golfer, arsenic Hailey Davidson, a Scottish pro, won successful a mini circuit successful nan United States successful 2021.

She ended up explaining to nan Daily Record that she doesn’t consciousness for illustration an advantage comes her measurement erstwhile she steps connected nan play course.

"Opposition to transgender women playing successful female athletics irritates maine owed to astir being based connected societal stereotypes and not existent facts and existent jock experiences."

"During nan tourney that I won connected May 13, I wasn’t nan longest hitter successful nan group, and it was nan aforesaid pinch nan past tourney I played in, wherever I was being outdriven by a 3 wood connected a fewer occasions."

"I deed nan shot 270 yards, and nan longest LPGA subordinate hits 291. I mislaid 30 yards of region from each of nan years of hormones and nan deficiency of testosterone my assemblage nary longer creates. So, basically, what advantage do I person again?"

Transgender athletes successful sports has been an aggravated statement successful caller years, pinch situations for illustration that of NCAA aquatics champion Lia Thomas and, astir recently, West Virginia trying to prohibition a transgender mediate schoolhouse transgender woman from moving way and cross-country connected nan girls’ team.

Sports will apt proceed seeing situations for illustration that of Gill's moving forward.