Travelers should expect passport processing wait times to remain the same for 2023

Processing times person not improved for U.S. passports since nan Department of State announced delayed work in March, and nan agency expects them to stay accordant for nan remainder of 2023.

As of July, Americans tin expect regular passport work to return 10 to 13 weeks and expedited work to return 7 to 9 weeks, positive an further 2 weeks for processing and mailing.

"We are moving difficult to get backmost to our pre-pandemic processing times by nan extremity of... 2023 [by] expanding hiring and training, authorizing overtime, and investing successful automation and different technologies," a State Department charismatic said. "We are besides moving to amended our communications pinch nan nationalist truthful that U.S. citizens use earlier and understand nan passport exertion process."

The State Department advises travelers to renew astatine slightest six months earlier planned travel. It’s besides important to renew astatine slightest six months successful beforehand since astir countries require visitors’ passports to beryllium valid for six months astatine nan clip of travel. Be judge to cheque nan requirements of each circumstantial state since immoderate require validity to beryllium six months from nan day of introduction and immoderate six months from nan day of intended departure.

Current processing times

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

New and renewal passport applicants should facet successful 10 to 13 weeks for regular service. Alternatively, they tin salary an further $60 and expedite their exertion for somewhat faster work wrong 7 to 9 weeks.

Quoted hold times do not see mailing times, which whitethorn lend further weeks to nan door-to-door clip it takes to person your passport.

Delayed hold times are owed to a pandemic-induced soar successful passport demand. In 2022, nan agency processed astir 22 cardinal passport products and expects to transcend that number this twelvemonth pinch half a cardinal passports per week, per a State Department spokesperson.

This request led to a backlog of applications and longer-than-average hold times crossed nan board for immoderate U.S. authorities agency services, including passport services. The 4 Trusted Traveler programs tally by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, Nexus and SENTRI) were besides affected, though to a lesser degree.

Even so, processing times proceed to alteration from what they were during nan tallness of nan pandemic. Case successful point: I went connected a self-induced wild goose chase to retroactively expedite my passport renewal successful June 2021, erstwhile regular processing times were 18 weeks.

Although I yet received my passport 7 weeks later, travelers tin retroactively expedite their passport applications by calling 877-487-2778. Before you call, cheque your position online to spot wherever successful nan process your passport is.

I shared my ain acquisition of being incapable to link pinch personification astatine nan National Passport Center via telephone (which mirrors stories from others I’ve heard).

If applicants salary nan other $60 for expedited work and don’t person their passports successful nan provided expedited clip frame, they tin use for a refund.

Other things to know

For urgent world travel, you tin effort to make a constricted in-person assignment for 2 circumstances:

For emergency circumstances — specified arsenic a decease — requiring recreation wrong 72 hours aliases 3 business days, you must supply impervious of a qualifying incident.

For non-emergency recreation wrong 14 days, aliases if you request a overseas visa wrong 28 almanac days, you must supply impervious of travel.

Life-or-Death Emergency and Urgent Travel appointments tin only beryllium made via phone.

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

Online passport renewal remains unavailable arsenic nan agency implements customer feedback to amended nan process. Though it anticipates rolling retired online passport renewal services for applicants later this year, nan timing is to beryllium decided, contempt a previously announced March implementation date.

Even so, processing times reflector those done successful personification aliases via mail.

Bottom line

Regardless of your recreation plans, taxable your passport arsenic early arsenic imaginable for processing, arsenic times will apt stay accordant for nan remainder of nan year.

The State Department will update its website pinch nan latest passport processing times for travelers.

"We proceed to counsel travelers to cautiously reappraisal nan existent passport processing times ... earlier making immoderate definite aliases nonrefundable recreation plans," per nan State Department official.

