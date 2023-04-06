Treyarch admits Call of Duty's anti-cheat progress "may not be enough for players"

1 hour ago
warzone play 2 reloaded
(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty developer Treyarch has acknowledged criticisms astir nan Ricochet anti-cheat software, admitting it "may not beryllium capable for players."

Activision made a batch of sound erstwhile it announced its Call of Duty and Warzone Ricochet anti-cheat information strategy back successful 2021, touting its kernel-level driver arsenic a "a wide enhancement to nan security" of nan online games and an precocious instrumentality to thief nan developers enactment a measurement up of nan cheaters. The information strategy has since bred immoderate amusingly caller techniques to curb cheating for illustration taking distant nan offenders' guns mid-game and removing their expertise to spot aliases perceive different players, and nan latest update yet targets third-party devices for illustration nan infamous Cronus.

Despite these advancements, cheating has and will proceed to persist arsenic cheat-makers find ways to activity astir Ricochet, and immoderate players opportunity updates are "too late" (opens successful caller tab) (opens successful caller tab)and "not enough." (opens successful caller tab) In a alternatively candid reply from Treyarch (opens successful caller tab), which notably isn't nan main developer connected nan existent Modern Warfare 2 aliases Warzone 2, nan Call of Duty workplace addressed a caller anti-cheat report (opens successful caller tab) and acknowledged that it's an ongoing struggle keeping nan cheaters astatine bay:

"I admit that what I person to stock present whitethorn not beryllium capable for players, and you person each correct to stock your criticisms; anti-cheat is simply a changeless effort. It is nan proverbial crippled of feline vs. mouse, and we are perpetually moving toward stopping and thwarting their efforts. I deliberation you are right, this is simply a measurement successful nan correct direction. I'm excited for Ricochet and nan teams I activity pinch to support iterating truthful we tin do our champion to supply nan champion matches imaginable for players."

This is nan unfortunate reality of a business wherever a institution is playing defense against an progressive and persistent threat. The cheaters cheat, nan anti-cheat detects their latest methods and counters them, and nan cheaters either activity astir nan defense statement aliases create a caller strategy, and nan rhythm continues. The champion result present is that Ricochet continues adapting accelerated capable to minimize nan effectiveness of cheaters to a constituent wherever their efforts extremity being worthy nan payout - which is, I'll punctual you, undeserved wins successful an online video game. 

In much breathtaking news, Warzone 2 play 3 launches adjacent week.

This Zelda: Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod is so good that Nintendo's taking down videos of it

