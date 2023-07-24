Dear Tripped Up,

In 2021, my husband, my sister and I signed up for a five-day Tremendous Tawas Lake Huron circuit tally by Pardson, nan Ohio institution that publishes Bird Watcher’s Digest magazine. We paid almost $4,800 successful all. The circuit was canceled because of Covid that year, but we were truthful eager to spot nan uncommon Kirtland’s warbler that we accepted a credit. Shortly earlier nan rescheduled travel was to time off successful May 2022, nan institution emailed to show america it was going retired of business, and personification would interaction america astir a refund. No 1 did, but done my ain efforts I sewage successful touch pinch Jack Harris, nan receiver responsible for nan dissolution of Pardson. He told maine nan only measurement to get my money backmost would beryllium done my in installments card. But American Express said I was excessively late. Can you help? Paige, Atlanta

Dear Paige,

My inbox is afloat of messages from group who, for illustration you, gave nary thought to whether nan institution they booked a travel pinch would stay solvent until their departure date.

Most of those complaints, though, interest mislaid flights and cruises, not nan missed chance to spot a yellow-breasted songbird truthful uncommon that it breeds almost exclusively successful nan shadiness of young jack conifer trees of Michigan and Wisconsin.

What this avian cutie has against nan shadiness of much mature trees is beyond nan scope of this column. But I tin show you nan frustrating logic down your money being gone everlastingly — moreover though galore others, successful akin situations, tin get their money backmost comparatively easily.