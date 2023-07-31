Tripura cricket officials deny hand in ‘16 crore scam’, apply for bail

11 hours ago
TCA (Tripura Cricket Association) Vice President Timir Chanda, Secretary Tapash Kumar Ghosh and Treasurer Joydal Das person submitted appeals successful nan precocious tribunal for interim bail claiming charges of corruption against them are wholly mendacious and fabricated. The trio earlier announced removal of Tapan Lodh arsenic President of TCA citing a solution of nan wide assemblage meeting.

However Mr Lodh rejected his disqualification and presented different solution signed by 26 of 33 Members of nan TCA that declared nan announcements of nan different faction void. He and his loyalists forced their measurement into nan agency nether constabulary protection.

In different move of events, nan faction which is backing nan TCA President prevented Vice President Timir Chanda, Secretary Tapash Kumar Ghosh and Treasurer Joydal Das from entering nan agency and they were allegedly heckled extracurricular nan agency located other to West Agartala Police Station.

Financial corruption

The TCA and its President Tapan Lodh person submitted a title astatine nan West Agartala Police Station alleging financial corruption of Rs 16 crore successful installation of 4 precocious mast floodlights astatine nan MBB Cricket Stadium. The lawsuit has been registered nether IPC Sections 380, 406, 408, 420 and 465.

Subrata Deb, a governing assemblage personnel of nan TCA besides revenge a title against 1 Kala Manik, an alleged criminal, for threatening TCA members pinch a firearm. The lawsuit has been registered unde nan Arms Act.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has said nan authorities government will not intervene successful matters of nan TCA since it is an autonomous assemblage affiliated to nan Board of Control for Cricket successful India. He nevertheless said nan authorities will guarantee nary rule and bid business erupts successful nan TCA premises.

Source Thehindu

