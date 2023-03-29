Truck theft suspect fatally shot by owner who tracked him using AirTag, police say

A man suspected of stealing a motortruck from a residential vicinity successful San Antonio, Texas, was changeable and killed by 1 of nan truck's owners, who had tracked nan conveyance utilizing an Apple AirTag, authorities said Wednesday.

The motortruck was stolen astatine astir 1 p.m. section clip from extracurricular a location connected nan city's Northside, San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz told reporters successful a briefing.

Three members of nan family that ain nan motortruck utilized an AirTag to way nan conveyance to nan parking batch of a portion promenade successful San Antonio's Southside neighborhood, Soliz said.

"It looks for illustration they tried to face nan suspect, who they saw successful their vehicle," Soliz said.

Investigators are unclear arsenic to precisely really nan shooting transpired, but Soliz said that 1 of nan family members attempted "to interaction nan fishy successful nan truck."

The family personnel told constabulary he believed "a firearm whitethorn person been pulled by nan suspect," prompting him to unfastened fire. But, Soliz said, constabulary do not cognize if nan suspected motortruck thief had immoderate weapons connected him.

"Right now, it's believed that only nan unfortunate of nan stolen conveyance fired shots," Soliz said. "He did onslaught nan fishy successful nan stolen truck."

The suspect, a man successful his 30s, was later pronounced dead. His sanction was not instantly released.

It is believed that nan motortruck owners called nan constabulary to study nan theft earlier nan shooting, but past chose not to hold for officers, according to Soliz.

"If you are to get your conveyance stolen, I cognize it's frustrating, but please do not return matters successful your ain hands for illustration this," Soliz said.

The names of nan personification who fired connected nan fishy and nan different 2 family members were besides not instantly released. It's unclear if nan shooter will look immoderate criminal charges, Soliz said.

