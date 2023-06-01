Trudeau commits to increase Canada’s military presence in Latvia

14 hours ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to much than double nan size of Canada’s publication to a NATO ngo successful Latvia, committing $2.6 cardinal successful backing complete 3 years and up to 2,200 Canadian troops for persistent deployment.

He made nan announcement successful Riga connected Monday astatine a associated property convention pinch Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, alongside Defence Minister Anita Anand.

“This is nan measurement guardant successful modern defence,” he said. “Almost a twelve countries from crossed NATO are co-operating, training and moving alongside each different and learning valuable lessons from each different that make our corporate defence stronger.”

About 800 Canadian Armed Forces members are already portion of nan Canada-led conflict group successful nan Baltic country, making it nan country’s largest overseas mission.

Trudeau, who besides met pinch Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs Monday, said nan further unit will reenforce and heighten Canadian land, maritime and aerial capabilities and support typical operations successful cardinal and eastbound Europe.

The premier curate besides promised that Canada would procure and pre-position captious limb systems and thief pinch intelligence and cyberactivities.

“Canada and each countries must beryllium clear that Russia’s unprovoked warfare connected an independent country, connected a free and antiauthoritarian Ukraine, is simply a threat to freedom, world law, quality authorities and nan full group of shared antiauthoritarian values that generations of soldiers person fought to defend,” said Trudeau.

Last month, Anand announced that a Leopard 2 vessel squadron pinch 15 tanks and astir 130 unit would subordinate nan ngo starting this fall.

It’s each portion of nan NATO subject alliance’s efforts to summation its beingness adjacent Russia successful consequence to that country’s ongoing battle connected Ukraine.

The confederation has doubled nan number of conflict groups successful nan region since nan warfare began, and has plans to summation nan size and scope of immoderate of them to beryllium combat-ready brigades.

A associated roadworthy representation signed by Anand and her Latvian counterpart sets retired 3 phases for scaling up nan Latvia conflict group to a brigade, and says they purpose to complete nan buildup successful 2025.

“By 2026, Canada will complete nan afloat implementation of persistently deployed brigade capabilities to Latvia,” nan archive says.

NATO leaders, including Trudeau, are expected to stitchery successful Lithuania’s superior metropolis opening connected Tuesday for their yearly summit.

Trudeau was expected to meet pinch immoderate of nan Canadian Armed Forces members who are stationed successful Latvia later Monday earlier departing for Vilnius.