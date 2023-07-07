Trump and DeSantis Are Battling for Iowa Voters. And for Its Governor, Too.

When Kim Reynolds, nan Republican politician of Iowa, stopped by a philanthropist retreat that Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida held past year, nary 1 paid it overmuch mind.

When she sat earlier this twelvemonth pinch Mr. DeSantis onstage, astatine different philanthropist gathering down nan roadworthy from Donald J. Trump’s residence, group began to notice. When she glowingly appeared pinch Mr. DeSantis not once, not twice, but astatine each 3 of his first visits to her authorities this year, eyebrows arched. And by nan clip Ms. Reynolds appeared connected Thursday alongside Casey DeSantis, nan governor’s wife, alarms wrong nan Trump office were blaring.

Ms. Reynolds has said — including privately, to Mr. Trump — that she does not plan to formally endorse a campaigner successful nan statesmanlike race, successful keeping pinch a contented that nan Iowa politician stays connected nan sidelines, keeping nan playing section level for nan first G.O.P. nominating contest. But done her words and deeds, Ms. Reynolds seems to be softening nan crushed successful Iowa for Mr. DeSantis, appearing to effort to create nan conditions for an opening for him to return connected Mr. Trump.

For Mr. DeSantis, Iowa is wherever his friends admit he must first halt Mr. Trump’s momentum to forestall him from steam-rolling his measurement to a 3rd consecutive G.O.P. nomination. For Mr. Trump, it is wherever he hopes to snuff retired his challengers’ candidacies, and triumph wherever he did not successful 2016.