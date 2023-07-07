Trump Asked About I.R.S. Inquiry of F.B.I. Officials, Ex-Aide Says Under Oath

John F. Kelly, who served arsenic erstwhile President Donald J. Trump’s 2nd White House main of staff, said successful a sworn connection that Mr. Trump had discussed having nan Internal Revenue Service and different national agencies analyse 2 F.B.I. officials progressive successful nan investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Mr. Kelly said that his recollection of Mr. Trump’s comments to him was based connected notes that he had taken astatine nan clip successful 2018. Mr. Kelly provided copies of his notes to lawyers for 1 of nan F.B.I. officials, who made nan sworn connection nationalist successful a tribunal filing.

“President Trump questioned whether investigations by nan Internal Revenue Service aliases different national agencies should beryllium undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said successful nan statement. “I do not cognize of President Trump ordering specified an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to spot Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated.”

Mr. Kelly’s assertions were disclosed connected Thursday successful a connection that was revenge successful relationship pinch lawsuits brought by Peter Strzok, who was nan lead supplier successful nan F.B.I.’s Russia investigation, and Lisa Page, a erstwhile lawyer successful nan bureau, against nan Justice Department for violating their privateness authorities erstwhile nan Trump management made nationalist matter messages betwixt them.