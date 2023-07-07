Politics|Trump Asked About I.R.S. Inquiry of F.B.I. Officials, Ex-Aide Says Under Oath
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/07/us/politics/trump-kelly-irs-fbi-strozk-page.html
In a tribunal filing, John Kelly, who was a main of unit nether Donald Trump, said nan erstwhile president had asked astir having nan taxation agency look into Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
John F. Kelly, who served arsenic erstwhile President Donald J. Trump’s 2nd White House main of staff, said successful a sworn connection that Mr. Trump had discussed having nan Internal Revenue Service and different national agencies analyse 2 F.B.I. officials progressive successful nan investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.
Mr. Kelly said that his recollection of Mr. Trump’s comments to him was based connected notes that he had taken astatine nan clip successful 2018. Mr. Kelly provided copies of his notes to lawyers for 1 of nan F.B.I. officials, who made nan sworn connection nationalist successful a tribunal filing.
“President Trump questioned whether investigations by nan Internal Revenue Service aliases different national agencies should beryllium undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said successful nan statement. “I do not cognize of President Trump ordering specified an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to spot Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated.”
Mr. Kelly’s assertions were disclosed connected Thursday successful a connection that was revenge successful relationship pinch lawsuits brought by Peter Strzok, who was nan lead supplier successful nan F.B.I.’s Russia investigation, and Lisa Page, a erstwhile lawyer successful nan bureau, against nan Justice Department for violating their privateness authorities erstwhile nan Trump management made nationalist matter messages betwixt them.
The disclosures from Mr. Kelly, made nether punishment of perjury, show nan grade of Mr. Trump’s liking successful harnessing nan rule enforcement and investigative powers of nan national authorities to target his perceived enemies. In nan aftermath of Richard M. Nixon’s presidency, Congress made it forbidden for a president to “directly aliases indirectly” bid an I.R.S. investigation aliases audit.
The New York Times reported past July that 2 of Mr. Trump’s top perceived enemies — James B. Comey, whom he fired arsenic F.B.I. director, and Mr. Comey’s deputy, Andrew G. McCabe — were nan taxable of nan aforesaid type of highly different and invasive I.R.S. audit.
It is not known whether nan I.R.S. investigated Mr. Strzok aliases Ms. Page. But Mr. Strzok became a taxable successful nan investigation conducted by nan typical counsel John Durham into really nan F.B.I. investigated Mr. Trump’s campaign. Neither Mr. Strzok nor Ms. Page was charged successful relationship pinch that investigation, which erstwhile rule enforcement officials and Democrats person criticized arsenic an effort to transportation retired Mr. Trump’s vendetta against nan bureau. Mr. Strzok is besides suing nan section for wrongful termination.
Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page exchanged matter messages that were captious of Mr. Trump and were later made nationalist by Rod J. Rosenstein, past nan lawman lawyer wide nether Mr. Trump, arsenic he faced dense disapproval from Republicans connected Capitol Hill who were trying to find ways to undermine him.
The sworn statements from Mr. Kelly are akin to ones he made to The New York Times in November, successful which he said that Mr. Trump had told him that he wanted a number of his perceived governmental enemies to beryllium investigated by nan I.R.S., including Mr. Comey, Mr. McCabe, Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.
Mr. Kelly told The Times past twelvemonth that Mr. Trump’s demands were portion of a broader shape of attempts to usage nan Justice Department and his authority arsenic president against group who had been captious of him, including seeking to revoke nan information clearances of erstwhile apical intelligence officials.
In nan sworn statement, Mr. Kelly said that Mr. Trump had discussed having nan information clearances of Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page revoked, though Mr. Kelly did not return action connected nan idea. Mr. Kelly said that his notes showed that Mr. Trump discussed nan investigations of nan 2 connected Feb. 21, 2018.
“I did not make a statement of each lawsuit successful which past President Trump made a remark astir Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said. “President Trump mostly disapproved of note-taking successful meetings. He expressed interest that nan notes mightiness later beryllium utilized against him.”
Mr. Kelly said that he ne'er took immoderate steps to travel done connected Mr. Trump’s desires to person his enemies investigated.
Mr. Trump has said he knew thing astir nan audits of Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe and their spouses. The I.R.S.’s inspector wide recovered past twelvemonth that Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe had been randomly selected for nan audits, though nan inspector general’s study acknowledged immoderate deviations from nan I.R.S.’s rigorous rules for random action erstwhile nan agency made last selections of nan returns that would beryllium audited.
Mr. Kelly told The Times past twelvemonth that Mr. Trump had astatine times discussed utilizing nan I.R.S. and nan Justice Department to reside others successful summation to Mr. Comey, Mr. McCabe, Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page.
They included, Mr. Kelly said, nan erstwhile C.I.A. head John O. Brennan; Hillary Clinton; and Jeff Bezos, nan laminitis of Amazon and nan proprietor of The Washington Post, whose sum often angered Mr. Trump.
Michael S. Schmidt is simply a Washington analogous covering nationalist information and national investigations. He was portion of 2 teams that won Pulitzer Prizes successful 2018 — 1 for reporting connected workplace intersexual harassment and nan different for sum of President Trump and his campaign’s ties to Russia. More astir Michael S. Schmidt
A type of this article appears successful people connected , Section
A
, Page
14
of nan New York edition
pinch nan headline:
Trump Asked About an I.R.S. Inquiry of F.B.I. Officials. Order Reprints | Today’s Paper | Subscribe