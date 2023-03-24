Trump calls New York grand jury indictment 'political persecution' in statement

UP NEXT
White House condemns apprehension of Wall Street Journal newsman successful Russia
01:09
McCarthy celebrates House passing measure pinch attraction connected 'lowering power costs'
02:18
Nashville simple schoolhouse shooting renews pleas for weapon control
02:30
Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools arsenic 'inmate factories'
01:32
Michigan Rep. Slotkin 'done pinch being neutral' connected weapon safety
01:47
Former Starbucks CEO faces anti-union accusations astatine Senate hearing
01:58
Starbucks CEO tells Sanders his institution 'has not surgery nan law'
03:08
Starbucks CEO assures his institution will 'put his group first' astatine Senate hearing
05:34
Nashville GOP Rep. Ogles defends 2021 family photograph pinch guns
00:09
Senate Banking Committee to clasp first proceeding since SVB, Signature Bank collapse
03:25
'A family's worst nightmare': Biden comments connected schoolhouse shooting successful Nashville
02:07
'Heartbreaking': White House comments connected Nashville schoolhouse shooting
02:11
Biden and Trudeau to talk migration, nationalist information and ambiance change
03:51
TikTok CEO grilled by Congress complete nationalist information threat
03:48
McCarthy says he would support a TikTok ban
00:58
TikTok CEO discusses efforts to combat Spanish-language misinformation
01:02
TikTok CEO questioned connected postulation of geolocation data
03:47
TikTok CEO discusses efforts to reside 'dangerous misinformation'
01:41
TikTok CEO describes 'Project Texas' scheme to shop U.S. information 'on American soil'
01:37
TikTok CEO assures lawmakers personification information is simply a 'top priority'
05:44
UP NEXT
White House condemns apprehension of Wall Street Journal newsman successful Russia
01:09
McCarthy celebrates House passing measure pinch attraction connected 'lowering power costs'
02:18
Nashville simple schoolhouse shooting renews pleas for weapon control
02:30
Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools arsenic 'inmate factories'
01:32
Michigan Rep. Slotkin 'done pinch being neutral' connected weapon safety
01:47
Former Starbucks CEO faces anti-union accusations astatine Senate hearing
01:58
Source Nbcnews