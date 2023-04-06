Trump charged: How the world reacted to his arrest

Media caption, Donald Trump's historical tribunal quality successful 60 seconds

By Toby Luckhurst BBC News

The first erstwhile US president to look criminal charges: Donald Trump now holds this dubious and historical grounds aft a tribunal successful New York indicted him connected 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The charges subordinate to a $130,000 hush-money costs to big movie prima Stormy Daniels conscionable earlier nan 2016 statesmanlike election.

Mr Trump's melodramatic time successful tribunal dominates beforehand pages astir nan world.

'A lucrative run ad'

Photos of nan erstwhile president wrong and extracurricular tribunal appeared connected the beforehand pages of astir UK newspapers connected Wednesday, nether pun-heavy headlines specified arsenic "Donald (in the) Dock" and "Trump successful nan oculus of nan Stormy".

Brazilian newspaper O Globo, meanwhile, published a portion titled "Trump Turns Dock into Election Box After Criminal Indictment". The insubstantial said his advisers saw nan lawsuit and immense media attraction arsenic "a lucrative run ad" and "stimulus for online fundraising". Mr Trump has declared he is moving successful nan 2024 statesmanlike election.

"With nan spotlight connected him, he returns to guideline nan news cycle," it wrote.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Mr Trump delivered a defiant reside successful Florida aft his apprehension successful New York

Le Monde besides highlighted what it called nan "political benefits" of nan arrest.

"By playing again nan surgery grounds that invariably presents him arsenic nan unfortunate of a 'witch hunt' and a crippled by nan 'deep state', Trump is forcing his campy to return his side," the French newspaper wrote successful an editorial published past week and promoted again aft his arrest.

It accuses nan Republican Party of learning nothing, 2 years aft Mr Trump's supporters stormed nan Capitol, and says his backers are "locked into a veritable cult of personality" astir nan erstwhile president.

"The consequence is simply a weakened judiciary and a populist nether expanding strain."

'He had it coming'

German regular newspaper Tagesspiel ran pinch nan header "Nothing but nan truth?" - reflecting Mr Trump's way grounds of mendacious aliases misleading claims - while successful different German publication, Der Spiegel, columnist Roland Nelles wrote a portion titled "He Had It Coming".

"Miracles still do happen," he wrote astir nan erstwhile president's arrest. "After eluding nan wheels of justness for truthful agelong pinch an unending repertoire of tricks, feints and lies, he now finds himself adjacent earlier nan rule aft all."

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Mr Trump said small successful tribunal earlier he was released connected bail

After his tribunal appearance, Mr Trump was released connected bail and returned to his property successful Florida, wherever he delivered a furiously defiant speech attacking critics, opponents and nan justness system.

"Donald Trump has decidedly thrown disconnected nan mask," Italian newspaper La Stampa wrote, saying that while immoderate whitethorn person expected "moderation and a measurement backmost from nan tycoon" aft his charges, this "all-attack" reside proved nan opposite.

Pro-Kremlin Russian regular Izvestia, however, alternatively leads its sum of Mr Trump's apprehension pinch quotes from Russian overseas ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who called nan apprehension "the situation of liberalism". "This is erstwhile nan system, which is declared arsenic perfectly free, ends up devouring aliases denying itself," she said.

China's state-controlled media did not salary overmuch attraction to nan tribunal lawsuit connected its beforehand pages. But location was overmuch chat of nan communicative connected societal media tract Weibo. According to study by BBC Monitoring, a hashtag noting that Trump could look 136 years down bars if recovered blameworthy connected each counts saw much than 340 cardinal views and 11,000 comments arsenic of 05:30 GMT connected 5 April.