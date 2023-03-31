Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan expansive assemblage aft a probe into hush money paid to porn prima Stormy Daniels, becoming nan first erstwhile US president to look criminal charges moreover arsenic he makes different tally for nan White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came arsenic Trump seeks nan Republican information to tally again successful 2024. He indicated successful a connection connected Thursday that he intended to stay successful nan race.

Trump said successful nan connection that he was "completely innocent."

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference astatine nan highest level successful history," he said, providing nary evidence.

Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to supply money for a ineligible defense. He has raised complete $2 million, according to his campaign, since he incorrectly predicted connected March 18 that he would beryllium arrested 4 days later.

The circumstantial charges are not yet known and nan indictment will apt beryllium unsealed by a judge successful nan coming days. Trump will person to recreation to Manhattan for fingerprinting and different processing astatine that point.

Bragg's agency said it had contacted Trump's lawyer to coordinate a surrender. A personification acquainted pinch nan matter said it seemed apt that would hap early adjacent week.

Trump's lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" nan charges.