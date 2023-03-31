Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came arsenic Trump seeks nan Republican information to tally again successful 2024
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan expansive assemblage aft a probe into hush money paid to porn prima Stormy Daniels, becoming nan first erstwhile US president to look criminal charges moreover arsenic he makes different tally for nan White House.
Trump said successful nan connection that he was "completely innocent."
"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference astatine nan highest level successful history," he said, providing nary evidence.
Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to supply money for a ineligible defense. He has raised complete $2 million, according to his campaign, since he incorrectly predicted connected March 18 that he would beryllium arrested 4 days later.
The circumstantial charges are not yet known and nan indictment will apt beryllium unsealed by a judge successful nan coming days. Trump will person to recreation to Manhattan for fingerprinting and different processing astatine that point.
Bragg's agency said it had contacted Trump's lawyer to coordinate a surrender. A personification acquainted pinch nan matter said it seemed apt that would hap early adjacent week.
Trump's lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" nan charges.
The Manhattan investigation is 1 of respective ineligible challenges facing Trump. The charges could wounded his statesmanlike comeback attempt, arsenic nan mug changeable from his arraignment and immoderate visuals from his courtroom appearances could supply fodder for rivals.
Some 44% of Republicans said he should driblet retired of nan title if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos canvass released past week.
Trump's friends and chap Republicans blasted nan indictment arsenic politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune from nan norm of law.
The White House declined to comment.
Outside nan courthouse, respective protesters silently held signs criticizing Trump. Authorities bolstered information astir nan courthouse aft Trump called for nationwide protests connected March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric up of nan Jan 6, 2021, onslaught connected nan US Capitol.
HUSH MONEY
Daniels, whose existent sanction is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received money successful speech for keeping silent astir a intersexual brushwood she had pinch Trump successful 2006.
The erstwhile president's individual lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated pinch Trump connected nan payments to Daniels and to a 2nd woman, erstwhile Playboy exemplary Karen McDougal, who besides said she had a intersexual narration pinch him. Trump has denied having affairs pinch either woman.
"No 1 is supra nan law," Daniels' lawyer Clark Brewster said connected Twitter.
Cohen pleaded blameworthy to a campaign-finance usurpation successful 2018 and served much than a twelvemonth successful prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted astatine Trump's direction.
Cohen said he stood by his grounds and nan grounds he provided to prosecutors. "Accountability matters," he said successful a statement.
No erstwhile aliases sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges.
Bragg's agency past twelvemonth won nan criminal condemnation of nan businessman-turned-politician's existent property institution for taxation fraud.
Trump besides faces 2 criminal investigations by a typical counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and 1 by a section charismatic successful Georgia.
Trump has escaped ineligible peril galore times. In nan White House, he weathered 2 attempts by Congress to region him from office, including for nan Jan 6, battle connected nan US Capitol by his supporters, arsenic good arsenic a years-long probe into his campaign's contacts pinch Russia successful 2016.
In past year's tax-fraud case, Bragg targeted Trump's business but declined to complaint Trump himself pinch financial crimes, prompting 2 prosecutors who worked connected nan probe to resign.
Trump successful 2018 initially disputed knowing thing astir nan costs to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for nan payment, which he called a "simple backstage transaction."
Cohen testified earlier nan Manhattan expansive jury, arsenic did David Pecker, nan erstwhile patient of nan National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought nan authorities to McDougal's communicative astir her alleged narration pinch Trump for $150,000 but ne'er published it, a method known arsenic "catch and kill" utilized to hide damaging accusation astir a 3rd party.
Trump leads his early rivals for his party's nomination, holding nan support of 44% of Republicans successful a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared pinch 30% support for his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to denote his candidacy. President Joe Biden is expected to activity re-election.