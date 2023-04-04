Trump did not get a mugshot during his arrest

Former President Donald Trump did not person his mugshot taken erstwhile he surrendered to authorities astatine a Manhattan courthouse connected Tuesday, according to his lawyer Joe Tacopina, but his 2024 statesmanlike campaign is fundraising disconnected a facsimile of a mugshot.
His run sent retired an email pinch a T-shirt donning a black-and-white photograph of Trump from nan shoulders up pinch nan day of his arrest. "NOT GUILTY," it said nether nan photo.
Even if Trump was to person had his mugshot taken, New York bans rule enforcement from releasing astir mugshots publicly.
CBS News advisor Richard Esposito, erstwhile lawman commissioner of nan New York City Police Department, said it is different for personification not to person their mugshot taken.
"In fact, you mightiness beryllium difficult pressed to find a past lawsuit for illustration this successful Manhattan," he said.
There are a number of theories why it wasn't done, he said, including that if 1 had been taken, a leaked photograph could supply fodder for some nan Trump run and for his opponents.
Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, who is representing nan erstwhile president successful different ineligible matters, told CNN connected Monday that Trump shouldn't request to return a mugshot because "he's nan astir recognized look successful nan world, fto unsocial nan country, correct now."
"Mugshots are for group truthful that you admit who they are," she said.
Trump, who denies wrongdoing, was indicted by a expansive assemblage connected 34 counts of falsifying records successful nan first degree. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's agency was investigating Trump for allegedly falsifying business records successful relationship to a $130,000 "hush money" costs to big movie prima Stormy Daniels up of nan 2016 election.
