Trump lawyers and special counsel to appear in classified document case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is group to perceive Tuesday from national prosecutors and attorneys representing erstwhile President Donald Trump connected charges that he mishandled delicate authorities documents aft leaving nan White House.

Trump’s attorneys and prosecutors for nan typical counsel are owed to talk really they will grip classified worldly successful nan lawsuit and really it would beryllium presented astatine trial.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, could besides stock caller penetration into nan timing of a trial, an rumor that has divided nan 2 sides, pinch nan Justice Department calling successful a caller filing for nan lawsuit to proceed “expeditiously.”

Defense attorneys person urged a hold successful nan proceedings until aft nan 2024 statesmanlike election, arguing that nan scope of nan indictment makes nan timeline “untenable.”

“This bonzer lawsuit presents a superior situation to some nan truth and cognition of our American democracy,” attorneys for nan erstwhile president wrote successful a caller filing. Trump is besides nan front-runner successful nan polls for nan 2024 Republican statesmanlike nomination, different complicating feature. Prosecutors rejected nan statement and alternatively called for Cannon to group a day for December.

Cannon could besides inquire whether nan charges presented by nan authorities are final, perchance revealing caller accusation astir nan anticipation of a superseding indictment, which would let caller charges to beryllium added.

The 2 p.m. hearing, astatine Cannons’s location courthouse successful Fort Pierce, Florida, a mini oceanfront metropolis astir an hr from Palm Beach, is nan first measurement successful an unprecedented lawsuit successful which Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta person pleaded not guilty. Neither is expected to look connected Tuesday.

Trump faces much imaginable ineligible jeopardy, pinch a abstracted expansive assemblage investigation into an alleged effort to halt nan transportation of powerfulness aft nan 2020 predetermination signaling different indictment.

Shortly earlier nan Florida hearing, Trump said successful a Truth Social station that he received a target missive connected Sunday giving him 4 days to respond to nan expansive assemblage if he wants. The erstwhile president said nan missive “almost aways intends an Arrest and Indictment.”

Trump past period pleaded not blameworthy to a 37-count indictment that he mishandled classified documents aft leaving office, while Nauta, a Trump adjutant and erstwhile White House valet, pleaded not blameworthy to six felony counts.

Both were arraigned successful a Miami national court.