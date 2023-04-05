Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in New York

Donald Trump, nan erstwhile president and front-runner for nan 2024 Republican nomination, pleaded not blameworthy connected Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records aft an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star.

Wearing a acheronian bluish suit and reddish tie, Trump, 76, exhibited small emotion connected his look erstwhile he waved to a crowd assembled extracurricular nan courthouse aft he was driven successful a motorcade from his New York residence astatine Trump Tower.

Trump, who has called nan charges politically motivated, held his fist successful nan aerial successful a motion to reporters arsenic he departed Trump Tower.

Looking somber, Trump said thing arsenic he walked past constabulary and done a hallway successful nan courthouse earlier entering nan courtroom for nan arraignment proceeding.

The first sitting aliases erstwhile U.S. president to look criminal charges, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan expansive assemblage past week successful a lawsuit stemming from a 2016 hush-money costs to porn prima Stormy Daniels, though nan circumstantial charges had yet to beryllium disclosed.

From his motorcade, Trump posted connected societal media: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, nan Courthouse. Seems truthful SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't judge this is happening successful America."

Trump was owed to surrender to nan agency of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earlier an arraignment proceeding earlier Justice Juan Merchan. At an arraignment, a suspect hears charges and tin participate a plea. Trump was fingerprinted but nary mugshot photograph was taken, according to a Twitter station by a New York Times reporter.

In different societal media posts up of nan arraignment, Trump renewed his attacks connected Merchan, who past twelvemonth presided complete a proceedings successful which Trump's existent property institution was convicted of taxation fraud.

Trump, who served arsenic president from 2017 to 2021, successful November announced a bid to regain nan presidency successful 2024 successful a bid to contradict Democratic President Joe Biden, who hit him successful 2020, a 2nd word successful nan White House.

A photograph taken by a photographer successful nan courtroom showed Trump sitting astatine nan defense table, flanked by lawyers.

Five photographers were to beryllium admitted to nan courtroom earlier nan arraignment to return pictures for respective minutes. Trump's lawyers had urged nan judge to artifact immoderate videography, photography and power coverage, arguing it would worsen "an already almost circus-like atmosphere."

The businessman-turned-politician has been a acquainted fig for decades successful New York, nan metropolis wherever he was raised, built his existent property business and became a celebrity.

On a cool and sunny early outpouring time successful nan most-populous U.S. city, Trump supporters and detractors were separated by barricades group up by constabulary to effort to support order, though location were immoderate confrontations.

"Let's support it civil, folks," a constabulary serviceman told them.

Hundreds of Trump supporters, astatine a parkland crossed from nan Manhattan courthouse, shouted and blew whistles, outnumbering his detractors. The Trump critics held signs including 1 of Trump dressed successful a striped jailhouse azygous down bars and different that read, "Lock Him Up."

The White House remained mum connected nan play successful New York.

"I deliberation nan American group should consciousness reassured that erstwhile location is an ongoing lawsuit for illustration this 1 that we're conscionable not commenting," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Any proceedings is astatine slightest much than a twelvemonth away, ineligible experts said. Being indicted aliases moreover convicted does not legally forestall Trump from moving for president.

Bragg, a Democrat who led nan investigation, was group to springiness a news convention aft nan arraignment.

TRUMP URGES VENUE CHANGE

In a societal media post, Trump said Manhattan Criminal Court was a "very unfair venue" and urged that nan lawsuit beryllium moved to nan New York City borough of Staten Island, which regularly votes Republican.

Trump will return to Florida and present remarks from his Mar-a-Lago edifice astatine 8:15 p.m. connected Tuesday (0015 GMT connected Wednesday), his agency said.

Among nan pro-Trump demonstrators was Gina Witcher, 55, of Maryland.

"We consciousness for illustration this is simply a very scary indictment," Witcher said, accusing Democratic prosecutors of going aft conservatives for governmental reasons.

New Jersey resident Susan Cerbo, 55, wore an American emblem cowboy chapeau arsenic she and her sister stood connected nan steps of a religion crossed nan thoroughfare from Trump Tower holding a "Trump for President" banner.

"Honestly, he's conscionable targeted because he's a statesmanlike candidate," Cerbo said. "If you tin do it to him pinch each his money and power, they tin do it to immoderate national of nan United States."

Manhattan resident Kim Britt, 69, was among nan anti-Trump demonstrators.

"If anyone is supra nan law, past we're not going to get anywhere," said Britt, holding a motion reading, "Tick Tock Time's Up!"

Trump's lead has widened complete rivals successful nan Republican Party's statesmanlike nominating contest, according to a Reuters/Ipsos canvass released connected Monday, conducted aft news collapsed that he would look criminal charges.

Some 48% of Republicans opportunity they want Trump to beryllium their party's statesmanlike nominee, up from 44% past month. Second-place Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fell from 30% to astir 19%. More than two-thirds of canvass respondents said they believed Trump paid hush money to Daniels, but half said nan charges were politically motivated.

TRUMP FACES MULTIPLE LEGAL WOES

The Manhattan expansive assemblage that indicted Trump heard grounds astir a $130,000 costs to Daniels successful nan waning days of nan 2016 statesmanlike campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to support silent astir a intersexual brushwood she had pinch Trump astatine a Lake Tahoe edifice successful 2006.

Trump denies a intersexual narration but has acknowledged reimbursing his erstwhile individual lawyer Michael Cohen for nan payment. In 2018, Cohen pleaded blameworthy to national run finance rule violations and was sentenced to 3 years successful prison. He testified successful nan Manhattan investigation past month.

Trump faces a abstracted criminal probe by a Democratic section charismatic successful Georgia into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 predetermination conclusion successful nan state. He besides faces 2 U.S. Justice Department investigations led by a typical counsel into efforts to overturn nan 2020 predetermination results and his handling of classified documents aft leaving office.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jody Godoy; Additional reporting by Julia Harte, Tyler Clifford, Jonathan Allen, Jeenah Moon and David Dee Delgado successful New York, Nathan Layne successful Connecticut and Doina Chiacu and Richard Cowan successful Washington; Writing by Costas Pitas and Alistair Bell; Editing by Will Dunham, Andy Sullivan and Howard Goller)