Issued on: 26/04/2023 - 10:40

Former U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll exits nan Manhattan Federal Court successful New York, U.S. April 25, 2023.

Donald Trump raped a salient erstwhile American columnist past "ridiculed" her pinch defamatory comments, a US civilian proceedings proceeding a suit against nan ex-president was told Tuesday.

A lawyer for Trump, who denies nan allegations, said nan plaintiff E. Jean Carroll was motivated by money and fame arsenic opening arguments kicked disconnected nan much-anticipated proceedings.

Carroll, 79, says Trump sexually assaulted her successful a changing room astatine nan luxury Bergdorf Goodman section shop connected Fifth Avenue successful Manhattan successful nan mid-1990s.

She says nan onslaught came aft Trump playfully asked her for proposal connected buying a women's lingerie gift.

"The infinitesimal they were wrong (the dressing room) everything changed. Suddenly thing was fun. Trump was almost doubly her size," Carroll's lawyer Shawn Crowley told nan Manhattan court.

The trial, which is not criminal successful nature, is portion of a barrage of ineligible woes that frighten to derail Trump's 2024 tally for a 2nd statesmanlike term.

It comes conscionable weeks aft Trump's historical arraignment connected criminal charges related to a hush-money costs made to a porn star.

Carroll, who was successful tribunal Tuesday, first made nan allegation successful an excerpt from her book published by New York Magazine successful 2019.

Trump responded past by saying he has ne'er met her, that she was "not my type" and that she was "totally lying."

Carroll initially sued Trump for defamation successful 2019 but was incapable to see nan rape declare because nan statute of limitations for nan alleged discourtesy had expired.

But a caller rule took effect successful November past twelvemonth successful New York that gave victims of intersexual battle a one-year model to writer their alleged abusers decades aft attacks whitethorn person occurred.

Lawyers for Carroll revenge a caller suit that accused Trump of battery, "when he forcibly raped and groped" her.

It besides included defamation for a station that Trump made connected his Truth Social level successful October wherever he denied nan alleged rape and referred to Carroll arsenic a "complete con job."

"He went connected nan attack. He bullied her. He destroyed her," Crowley said.

Joe Tacopina, representing Trump, said location was nary grounds of nan battle and that Carroll was "abusing nan strategy for money, for governmental reasons, and for status."

'Psychological harm'

Her suit seeks unspecified damages for "significant symptom and suffering, lasting psychological and pecuniary harms, nonaccomplishment of dignity and self-esteem, and penetration of her privacy."

It besides asks that Trump retract his comments.

Around a twelve women person accused Trump of intersexual misconduct. He has denied each nan allegations and has ne'er been prosecuted complete immoderate of them.

No criminal prosecution tin stem from nan Carroll lawsuit but if Trump loses it will beryllium nan first clip he has ever been held legally liable for an allegation of intersexual assault.

Trump has provided sworn grounds successful nan lawsuit and is not expected to return nan witnesser guidelines during nan proceedings arsenic Carroll's lawyers person said they do not intend to telephone him.

The proceedings is apt to past 1 to 2 weeks.

The jury, made up of six men and 3 women, was told by nan judge they would person their anonymity preserved successful what is group to beryllium a contentious case.

They will determine whether nan erstwhile president is guilty, and if so, really overmuch successful damages to grant Carroll.

Trump became nan first sitting aliases erstwhile president to person ever been charged pinch a crime erstwhile he was arrested successful nan hush-money lawsuit earlier this month.

He pleaded not blameworthy to 34 counts related to nan costs made conscionable earlier nan 2016 predetermination that propelled him to nan White House.

Trump is besides being investigated complete his efforts to overturn his 2020 predetermination nonaccomplishment successful nan confederate authorities of Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from nan White House, and his engagement successful nan storming of nan US Capitol connected January 6, 2021.

(AFP)