Trump’s arrest: What we know so far

The erstwhile US president has been arraigned successful New York connected 34 criminal charges, marking a perchance acheronian caller section successful US politics

Donald Trump made history connected Tuesday arsenic nan first erstwhile US president to beryllium arrested connected criminal charges. The ex-reality TV prima traveled to New York City to plead not blameworthy to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

What happened?

The 76-year-old Trump surrendered for apprehension astatine a courthouse successful Lower Manhattan aft a expansive assemblage voted past week to indict him for allegedly falsifying business records. After being fingerprinted, he was ushered into nan courtroom for arraignment by Judge Juan Merchan. Flanked by his lawyers and showing small emotion, he firmly answered “not guilty” erstwhile asked really he pleaded.

Trump was past released, and he ignored questions from reporters arsenic he near nan courthouse. He was brought successful and retired of a building done a doorway retired of position from protesters, who were confined to a parkland crossed nan street. Trump reportedly flew backmost to his location astatine Mar-a-Lago successful Palm Beach, Florida, wherever he was expected to present remarks to supporters connected Tuesday night.

What happens next?

Trump’s adjacent tribunal proceeding is scheduled for December 4, wherever Merchan whitethorn norm connected ineligible motions successful nan case. For instance, Trump’s lawyers will almost surely record a mobility to disregard nan case. It’s not clear whether nan erstwhile president will person to be nan adjacent hearing.

Trump will proceed to tally for president successful nan 2024 election. The Republican superior play kicks disconnected conscionable 2 months aft his adjacent tribunal hearing. While nan rule doesn’t prohibit him from being a statesmanlike candidate, moreover arsenic he faces criminal charges, nan lawsuit could disrupt his campaign. However, polling shows that nan indictment will boost his fame among Republican voters, astatine slightest temporarily. Twitter proprietor Elon Musk predicted past period that Trump would triumph nan 2024 predetermination “in a landslide” if nan Democrats dared to indict him.

What is nan lawsuit about?

The indictment stems from a $130,000 hush money costs made to porn prima Stormy Daniels successful 2016, erstwhile Trump was connected nan measurement to winning that year’s statesmanlike election. The costs itself wasn’t illegal. The US Department of Justice and nan Federal Election Commission declined to prosecute nan matter arsenic a run finance violation, which would person been based connected nan conception that nan costs was made solely for nan intent of aiding Trump’s predetermination prospects.

However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who campaigned for agency connected a promise to prosecute Trump, has pursued nan lawsuit based connected allegations that Trump didn’t decently study nan hush money disbursal connected his business records. The DA has accused Trump of falsely reporting nan costs arsenic a costs for ineligible services. “The grounds will show he did truthful to screen up crimes relating to nan 2016 election,” Bragg claimed connected Tuesday. Presumably, these would beryllium nan aforesaid alleged offenses that national authorities recovered unworthy of pursuing.

The indictment besides cited allegations of a $30,000 costs to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed that nan billionaire developer fathered a kid retired of wedlock, arsenic good arsenic a $150,000 costs to a Playboy exemplary who said she had an matter pinch Trump. The erstwhile president has denied each wrongdoing and called nan lawsuit against him a political “witch hunt.”

What are nan repercussions?

The indictment marks a caller era successful American politics. It’s not only nan first indictment of a erstwhile president, but besides a criminal prosecution of nan guidance party’s starring campaigner (at nan moment) successful nan upcoming statesmanlike election. Arresting governmental opponents is nan worldly of banana republics, galore observers person argued.

“Today is simply a bad time for each of us, and we are each going to regret it for a very agelong time,” Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, said connected Tuesday. “Today, American authorities crosses a statement that it’s ne'er going to travel backmost from.” He warned that nan indictment will embolden prosecutors astir nan state to spell aft rival politicians to make names for themselves. Democrats, specified arsenic President Joe Biden, won’t beryllium immune from specified tactics.

Trump called his apprehension “surreal,” adding that he “can’t judge this is happening successful America.” He could look moreover much ineligible troubles, including imaginable indictments by Biden’s Department of Justice related to his handling of classified documents and his alleged incitement of nan US Capitol riot. He besides faces an investigation successful Georgia for alleged meddling successful Fulton County’s 2020 predetermination results.