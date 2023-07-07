Trump Says He’ll Bring Back ‘Travel Ban’ If Re-Elected To Avoid ‘Same Fate’ As France

Former President Donald Trump said during a Friday reside successful Iowa that he would reinstate a recreation prohibition to forestall riots for illustration those successful France from happening.

Riots collapsed retired successful France pursuing nan constabulary shooting of a 17-year-old who refused to comply during a postulation extremity successful Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. Police person made complete 180 arrests during nan violence, which has seen dozens of buildings, including constabulary stations and schools, burned. (RELATED: ‘They’re Now Your Neighbors’: Trump Blasts Biden Over Border Security Days After Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Killed Five)

WATCH:



“When I return to office, nan recreation prohibition is coming back, moreover bigger than earlier and overmuch stronger than before,” Trump said during his speech. “We don’t want group blowing up our shopping centers, we don’t want group blowing up our cities, and we don’t want group stealing our farms – that’s not going to happen.”

“The United States will not beryllium condemned to nan aforesaid destiny arsenic is happening successful France,” Trump continued. “And I told Macron this was going to hap erstwhile I first met him.”

Trump issued nan recreation prohibition from 7 countries pinch Muslim populations that were tied to coercion connected Jan. 28, 2017. The prohibition was upheld by nan Supreme Court successful a 5-4 ruling successful June 2018.

“We must besides redouble our efforts to guarantee that anyone who comes to America shares our values and assimilates into our culture,” Trump told nan assemblage successful Council Bluffs, Iowa. “We don’t want group coming into our state that dislike us, we want group that emotion us.”

“Who nan hellhole wants an unfastened separator for nan world to spill successful and for them to dump each personification who’s mentally ill, aliases a convicted slayer aliases convict into our country?” Trump asked later. “I mean, who wants that? How is it bully for us?”

