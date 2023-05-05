Trump says he's received target letter from special counsel Jack Smith

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has been notified that he is nan target of an investigation by a Washington-based expansive assemblage examining nan Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn nan 2020 election.

“Deranged Jack Smith, nan charismatic pinch Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a missive (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I americium a TARGET of nan January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving maine a very short 4 days to study to nan expansive Jury, which almost ever intends an Arrest and indictment,” Trump posted connected his Truth Social account.

Trump said that this efficaciously intends that he will beryllium indicted for a 3rd time. Trump added that he's "Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is mostly dominating him successful nan title for nan Presidency."

It was not instantly clear what nan charges are aliases whether anyone other received a target letter. People who person been informed that they are targets of criminal probes are often, but not always, indicted.

Trump said his lawyers gave him nan letter, which he called "HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country," connected Sunday nighttime while he was pinch his family aft attending a Turning Point event successful West Palm Beach, Fla.

"Nothing for illustration this has ever happened successful our Country before, aliases moreover close," Trump wrote successful his lengthy statement.

A spokesperson for nan Office of Special Counsel declined to comment.

Two sources pinch nonstop knowledge of nan matter confirmed to NBC News that Trump had received a target missive from Smith.

The Justice Department defines a “target” arsenic "a personification arsenic to whom nan charismatic aliases nan expansive assemblage has important grounds linking him aliases her to nan committee of a crime and who, successful nan judgement of nan prosecutor, is simply a putative defendant." The intent of notifying a target of their position is "to spend him aliases her an opportunity to attest earlier nan expansive jury," according to nan DOJ.

Trump friends blasted nan news, and maintained Smith's probe - and others - arsenic politically motivated.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted nan news that Trump had received a target missive arsenic an illustration of "weaponized government," while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called it "absolute bull----."

The White House declined remark connected nan letter.

Smith, appointed arsenic typical counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland successful November, has led a sprawling investigation successful nan almost 8 months since. Smith secured an indictment earlier a Florida expansive assemblage past month, charging Trump pinch 37 counts successful relationship pinch his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct that investigation.

The charges successful that lawsuit see making mendacious statements, conspiracy to obstruct justness and willful retention of nationalist defense information, related to nan much than 100 classified documents that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago property successful Florida past year, according to the indictment. Trump pleaded not guilty and has many times denied wrongdoing.

Court records successful that lawsuit show Trump was sent a target missive on May 19, astir 3 weeks earlier he was indicted. His co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was sent a target missive connected May 24.

Lawyers for Smith, Trump and Nauta, who has besides pleaded not guilty, are expected to look astatine a proceeding successful nan documents lawsuit successful Fort Pierce, Florida, connected Tuesday afternoon, wherever they are expected to talk a proceedings day and issues astir really to grip classified material.

The erstwhile president, meanwhile, is scheduled to participate successful a municipality hallway successful Cedar Rapids, Iowa, pinch Fox News’ Sean Hannity later Tuesday. The arena is group to aerial astatine 9 p.m. ET.

A imaginable indictment charging Trump successful nan predetermination probe comes aft a House prime committee, created by Democrats erstwhile they held nan mostly power of nan enclosure past year, investigated nan erstwhile president's domiciled successful nan riot.

Days aft nan attack, nan House impeached Trump — for nan 2nd clip — for "incitement of insurrection." The Senate later acquitted him because Democrats fell 10 votes short successful securing capable Republican votes to subordinate them.

In summation to nan documents case, Trump was separately charged successful early April by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pinch 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his domiciled successful hush money payments toward nan extremity of his 2016 statesmanlike campaign. He pleaded not guilty. He also faces a criminal investigation in Georgia related to nan 2020 election.