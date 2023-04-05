Tucker's debut hundred leads Ireland fightback in Dhaka

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Tucker's debut hundred leads Ireland fightback in Dhaka
Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker plays a changeable during nan 3rd time of nan Test cricket lucifer betwixt Bangladesh and Ireland astatine nan Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium successful Dhaka connected April 6, 2023.

Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker plays a changeable during nan 3rd time of nan Test cricket lucifer betwixt Bangladesh and Ireland astatine nan Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium successful Dhaka connected April 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Debutant Lorcan Tucker became only nan 2nd Irishman to deed a Test century, ably assisted by Andy McBrine's unbeaten 71, to lead a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh successful Dhaka connected Thursday.

Ireland reached 286-8 astatine stumps connected nan 3rd time to lead nan hosts by 131 runs aft resuming connected a precarious 27-4 successful nan one-off Test.

Tucker made 108 disconnected 162 balls earlier falling to nan bowling of Ebadot Hossain, pinch Shoriful Islam taking nan drawback astatine other cover.

The wicketkeeper-batsman deed 14 fours and a six and was brilliantly assisted by Harry Tector and McBrine successful partnerships of 72 and 111 to put nan unit backmost connected Bangladesh.

"It is evidently beautiful special. It wasn't thing that I thought would hap today," Tucker said.

"We were nether a batch of pressure. We tried to return it ball-by-ball and bat for arsenic agelong arsenic we could. It was very typical to get a individual reward.

"The squad is besides successful a awesome position. We are looking guardant to tomorrow," he said.

Tector resumed from overnight for a 28-run business pinch Peter Moor earlier left-arm pacer Shoriful gave nan hosts their first breakthrough of nan day.

Moor was gone for 16 but Tector and Tucker staved disconnected further harm pinch their stand.

Tector departed aft he was recovered limb earlier wicket disconnected Taijul Islam, but his 56 made him nan first Irish cricketer to deed half-centuries successful some innings of a Test match.

Tucker brought up his period pinch a screen thrust for 4 disconnected left-arm spinner Taijul, raising his bat aft hugging McBrine.

Mark Adair was adjacent to bat, accompanying McBrine successful a 31-run guidelines earlier he was removed by Taijul, nan astir successful Bangladesh bowler of nan innings pinch 4-86.

"No 1 said Test cricket's gonna beryllium easy," said Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald.

"I thought they grinded retired nan time beautifully and yes, erstwhile again, 1 monolithic tick to Ireland. They fought difficult today."

Kevin O'Brien is nan only different Irishman to deed a Test century, scoring 118 against Pakistan during Ireland's 2018 maiden Test successful Dublin.

Ireland person mislaid each 3 of their erstwhile Tests since becoming a afloat personnel of nan International Cricket Council successful 2017.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Magic vs. Cavaliers odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, April 6 predictions from proven computer model

Magic vs. Cavaliers odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, April 6 predictions from proven computer model

1 hour ago
Mets recall top prospect Francisco Álvarez after Omar Narváez injury sidelines him eight weeks, per report

Mets recall top prospect Francisco Álvarez after Omar Narváez injury sidelines him eight weeks, per report

1 hour ago
Memphis shoe salesman says Grizzlies' Ja Morant threatened him, police never followed up, per report

Memphis shoe salesman says Grizzlies' Ja Morant threatened him, police never followed up, per report

1 hour ago
NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

1 hour ago
It’s time the Indian Premier League kept an eye on the clock

It’s time the Indian Premier League kept an eye on the clock

1 hour ago
Jets make move for quarterback, sign Aaron Rodgers former backup Tim Boyle, per report

Jets make move for quarterback, sign Aaron Rodgers former backup Tim Boyle, per report

1 hour ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

13 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

21 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

13 hours ago
Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

21 hours ago
UN chief demands Taliban revoke ban on women staff

UN chief demands Taliban revoke ban on women staff

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.