Tupperware: Why have the troubled firm's shares surged?

Image source, Getty Images

By Annabelle Liang Business reporter

Shares successful Tupperware, nan troubled nutrient retention instrumentality maker, person surged much than threefold successful nan past week.

The firm's shares roseate by 56% connected Thursday, pushing gains for nan past 5 trading sessions to almost 350%.

The 77-year-old institution warned successful April that it could spell bust unless it quickly raised caller financing.

In caller years, Tupperware has been attempting to reposition itself to pull younger shoppers but struggled to extremity a descent successful its sales.

"There is immoderate optimism that a turnaround whitethorn beryllium successful advancement and an investor has been recovered to thief nan company," Neil Saunders, managing head of unit astatine nan GlobalData consultancy, told nan BBC.

"However, location is nary grounds of this being nan case, truthful immoderate optimism is based connected dream alternatively than certainty," he added.

Despite nan jump successful caller days, Tupperware's stock value is still down by almost 30% since nan commencement of this year.

Tupperware did not instantly respond to a BBC petition for comment.

Some analysts person likened nan moves successful Tupperware's stock value to different embattled businesses, for illustration cinema concatenation AMC, which is referred to arsenic a alleged "meme stock" by immoderate commentators.

Trading successful meme stocks tin beryllium highly speculative and volatile, owed to nan quality of their fame amongst unit investors who often switch tips connected societal media.

Also for illustration meme stocks, Tupperware shares person been highly shorted, which intends immoderate investors are betting that nan shares will autumn successful value.

Major hedge costs had stake billions of dollars successful caller years that stocks specified arsenic AMC would fall. However, if nan stock value rises nan investors betting connected nan value falling tin suffer money.

Earlier this week, AMC shares jumped aft a tribunal blocked nan firm's plans to settee immoderate of its debts.

"The AMC news past week sent unit traders looking for different meme stocks. Tupperware fresh nan measure and nan [brand] sanction decidedly helps," Matthew Tuttle from finance patient Tuttle Capital Management told nan BBC.

Tupperware parties made nan marque a family sanction during nan 1950s and 1960s user boom, and its air-tight and water-tight containers took nan marketplace by storm.