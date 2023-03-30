Turkey approves Finland's NATO membership bid amid Russia fears

The Turkish parliament has approved Finland's bid to subordinate NATO, clearing a way for nan state to subordinate nan information confederation amid continued fears astir nan threat posed by Russia among its European neighbors pursuing its penetration of Ukraine.

Turkey was nan past of NATO's 30 members to ratify nan accession of Finland, which shares a onshore separator pinch Russia and had agelong maintained neutral relations pinch its neighbor. Thursday's move could trigger a guidance from Moscow, which has antecedently warned of subject repercussions if Finland joined NATO.

A wide position of nan Turkish Grand National Assembly arsenic nan parliament approved Finland's bid to subordinate NATO, successful Ankara, Turkey, connected March 30, 2023. (Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo)

Alongside Sweden, Finland applied to subordinate nan confederation successful May past twelvemonth successful nan aftermath of Moscow's penetration of Ukraine. Sweden's membership, however, is still being held up by Turkey and Hungary, arsenic each NATO members' parliaments must springiness their approval.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer-long separator pinch Russia and, until its exertion to NATO, had a neutrality statement pinch nan state aft losing important amounts of territory to nan Soviet Union, Russia's predecessor state, during World War II.

Finland is now successful nan process of general admittance to NATO, pinch nan process expected to past a number of weeks.

Turkey has made its support of some countries into nan confederation conditional upon their support successful fighting nan Kurdistan Workers' Party, aliases nan PKK, deemed a violent statement by Turkey and believed to person been down decades of attacks successful nan country.

Following a gathering connected March 17 pinch Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will o.k. Finland's NATO exertion up of Sweden's, owed to what he described arsenic its afloat practice successful measures against nan organization.

It remains unclear, however, erstwhile Sweden's exertion will beryllium approved. Hungary has been reluctant to ratify Sweden's membership, while nan Turkish authorities has criticized Stockholm complete its deficiency of practice successful handing complete what it considers violent suspects.