Ghanaian guardant Prince Obeng Ampem has ended his spell pinch Croatian top-flight broadside Rijeka aft signing for Eyüpspor successful nan ongoing transportation window.

The 25-year-old joins nan Turkish second-tier nine for an undisclosed interest aft passing his mandatory aesculapian connected Wednesday.

"Prince Obeng Ampem astatine Eyüpspor ????Eyüpspor has added Ghanaian Prince Obeng Ampem from Croatia squad HNK Rijeka arsenic portion of nan 2023-24 transportation works." The nine wrote connected twitter.

He is expected to play a immense domiciled for nan Istanbul-based nine successful nan upcoming Turkish lower-tier campaign.

The erstwhile WAFA postgraduate made complete 97 appearances, netting 12 and assisting 15 for HNK Rijeka successful nan Croatian elite section shot campaigns since joining them successful 2021.

The Sunyani-born winger is yet to gain his world headdress pinch Ghana astatine nan elder nationalist squad level, nan Black Stars