Turkish side Eyüpspor announce signing of Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem from Rijeka

27 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Turkish side Eyüpspor announce signing of Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem from Rijeka

Turkish broadside Eyüpspor denote signing of Ghanaian guardant Prince Obeng Ampem from Rijeka

Ghanaian guardant Prince Obeng Ampem has ended his spell pinch Croatian top-flight broadside Rijeka aft signing for Eyüpspor successful nan ongoing transportation window.

The 25-year-old joins nan Turkish second-tier nine for an undisclosed interest aft passing his mandatory aesculapian connected Wednesday.

"Prince Obeng Ampem astatine Eyüpspor ????Eyüpspor has added Ghanaian Prince Obeng Ampem from Croatia squad HNK Rijeka arsenic portion of nan 2023-24 transportation works." The nine wrote connected twitter.

He is expected to play a immense domiciled for nan Istanbul-based nine successful nan upcoming Turkish lower-tier campaign.

The erstwhile WAFA postgraduate made complete 97 appearances, netting 12 and assisting 15 for HNK Rijeka successful nan Croatian elite section shot campaigns since joining them successful 2021.

The Sunyani-born winger is yet to gain his world headdress pinch Ghana astatine nan elder nationalist squad level, nan Black Stars

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

27 minutes ago
Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

27 minutes ago
Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

27 minutes ago
Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

27 minutes ago

Popular Article

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

13 hours ago
Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

13 hours ago
Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.