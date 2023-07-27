Turmeric Chickpeas with Garlic Tahini

This was a quick, cleanable retired nan refrigerator lunch, and a compelling logic to ever support immoderate of these turmeric chickpeas connected hand. Turmeric Chickpeas pinch Garlic Tahini - simple, filling, and all-around good.

With nan tahini under-dressing and nan broccoli situation, we're not that acold from this Curried Sheet Pan Broccoli. But present there's nary oven involved, and there's nan typical chickpeas, and past immoderate different greenish things you mightiness person astatine nan fresh successful your refrigerator. The full point is beautiful loose, I mean you tin flip beautiful overmuch thing connected apical of nan tahini sauce, and it's a yes.

