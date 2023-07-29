TV chef reveals cancer diagnosis amid bullying claims

TV cook James Martin, who is facing allegations he bullied accumulation unit connected his shows, has revealed he was diagnosed pinch facial crab respective years ago.

The presenter said he underwent room for nan crab successful 2018 and has since had regular curen arsenic it has "returned connected respective occasions".

Martin precocious agreed "lessons person been learned" and apologised "for immoderate offence aliases upset caused" aft he responded "emotionally" to an incident during nan filming of ITV's James Martin's Saturday Morning.

"The extremity of 2017 was 1 of nan astir fraught and difficult periods of my life," he tweeted, adding he had been dealing pinch his grandfather's decease and a location burglary.

"I was past diagnosed pinch crab connected my look and I had to person surgery, which I couldn't do until 2 days earlier Christmas erstwhile we had vanished filming," he added.

"Since past it has returned connected respective occasions and I person to person regular treatments."

The TV cook antecedently addressed nan Saturday Morning incident successful a associated connection pinch accumulation institution Blue Marlin, which explained his location had been "badly damaged" during nan filming of nan show successful 2018.

It said Blue Marlin accepted work but Martin was "shocked by what had happened and connected reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets".

The connection continued: "James apologises for immoderate offence aliases upset caused, arsenic he did astatine nan clip to nan unit involved.

"Following this and immoderate issues filming James Martin's Spanish Adventures, James and Blue Marlin Television work together that lessons person been learned which person been discussed pinch members of nan squad and pinch ITV."

They added Martin and nan accumulation institution were implementing ITV's recommendations and champion believe policies and stay "committed to ensuring nan use of each those pinch whom they activity is of nan utmost priority".

Production squad complaint

A spokesperson for ITV said nan broadcaster contacted Blue Marlin aft receiving a title successful May from members of nan accumulation squad of James Martin's Spanish Adventure.

They said aft discussing really nan issues were being wellness pinch ITV made recommendations to Blue Marlin including "sharing champion believe of immoderate of our ain applicable procedures astir unit use and reiterating our supplier codification of conduct".

The connection added: "At ITV group and their use are our highest priority. The accumulation companies who make shows for america person superior work for nan work of attraction of everyone they activity with, some connected and disconnected screen.

"We make clear our expectations successful this respect arsenic portion of our pre-green-light work of attraction processes. This includes having due independent controls successful spot to alteration everyone who useful connected their shows to confidently and confidentially raise concerns."