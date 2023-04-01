Tweets by Uganda president’s son spark ‘concern’ over succession question

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, nan boy of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has attracted world attraction pinch a scope of striking tweets successful caller months – starting pinch a cloaked threat to invade Kenya successful October and astir precocious past week, erstwhile he offered to deploy Ugandan troops to take sides Moscow from “imperialists”. But nan moving taxable successful his tweets is nan proposal that he will soon return complete from his father.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba – known arsenic "Muhoozi" – first attracted wide world attraction connected Twitter past October erstwhile he said of nan easiness pinch which he could invade neighbouring Kenya: “It wouldn't return us, my service and me, 2 weeks to seizure Nairobi,” he posted.

President Yoweri Museveni, 78, responded by sacking Muhoozi from his domiciled arsenic commandant of Uganda’s onshore forces. Museveni besides said his boy “will time off Twitter”.

But Muhoozi is still connected nan societal media platform. After tweeting, “Respect this man!” alongside a image of Russian President Vladimir Putin successful October, he tweeted connected Thursday that, “Uganda shall nonstop soldiers to take sides Moscow if it's ever threatened by nan Imperialists!”

Douglas Yates, a professor of African authorities astatine nan American Graduate School successful Paris, likened Muhoozi’s tweets to those of erstwhile US president Donald Trump.

Characterising Muhoozi’s tweets arsenic “irresponsible comments” by nan “heir to nan palace”, Yates said: “[M]any leaders deliberation they tin enactment for illustration Trump and opportunity thing they want, [although] each of them will learn, 1 day, arsenic will Trump, that words are things, person consequences, and matter.”

‘Positioning himself arsenic an outsider’

Indeed, analysts propose Muhoozi’s astir consequential tweets are those astir home Ugandan politics. The aforesaid time he tweeted astir Russia, Muhoozi announced nan creation of TV and power channels devoted to his “MK Movement”, an organisation named aft himself.

This came aft a bid of tweets hinting that Muhoozi, a wide who was knowledgeable astatine Britain's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, should return complete from his begetter sooner alternatively than later. Over nan past month, he doubly tweeted – and deleted – his desire to guidelines astatine nan adjacent statesmanlike elections successful 2026. Muhoozi said that, by that point, “it will beryllium 40 years of nan aged procreation successful charge”, suggesting he represents nan Ugandan youth.

That was not Muhoozi’s only tweet excoriating nan National Resistance Movement (NRM), which Museveni founded successful 1986 and which has ruled Uganda nether his activity ever since. Muhoozi tweeted successful December that nan NRM is “probably nan astir reactionary organisation successful nan country” – adding that it “certainly does NOT correspond nan group of Uganda”.

Like nan populist Trump, Muhoozi “may beryllium trying to region himself from nan powerfulness successful spot and position himself arsenic an outsider”, Yates said.

The governmental discourse of Muhoozi's tweets is that nan mobility of who will win his begetter is looming ever larger successful Ugandan politics, noted Kristof Titeca, a professor successful nan authorities of improvement astatine Antwerp University specialising successful Ugandan politics.

“It’s nary longer hypothetical, fixed Museveni’s precocious age,” he said. “There’s been a beardown attraction of powerfulness that yet zeroed successful connected nan family. And it was clear that aft 2021 Museveni was putting guardant his boy to trial nan h2o – to spot if he could beryllium himself, a spot for illustration Logan Roy successful [the HBO TV series] 'Succession'.”

“But those tweets caused much and much interest wrong Uganda’s governmental and subject establishments, among nan procreation of alleged ‘historicals’ that came to powerfulness on pinch Museveni. And it was clear that nan mobility asked was, ‘Is he really up to nan job?’” Titeca continued. “When he was taken retired of nan subject bid structure, Muhoozi was sidelined by nan remainder of nan activity arsenic good arsenic by his father."

Titeca said Muhoozi's tweets mightiness simply beryllium a maneuver to position himself politically.

“Why does Muhoozi proceed to tweet truthful provocatively? Some spot it arsenic conscionable his personality. Some spot it arsenic portion of a clear governmental strategy learning from Trump’s emergence to power.”

‘Museveni’s fame has declined’

A batch has changed for Museveni and nan “historicals” successful nan 40 years since they took power of Uganda.

Museveni and his statement were lauded arsenic forces of stableness aft he seized powerfulness from dictator Milton Obote successful 1986 successful nan culmination of a five-year guerrilla war. Indeed, Museveni retains strong support among galore agrarian and older voters, notably those who callback affirmative changes to nan economical and information situations successful nan 1990s and 2000s.

But Museveni faced intensifying disapproval aft Uganda’s constitution was changed successful 2005 to abolish statesmanlike word limits – earlier an further amendment removed property limits successful 2017.

Meanwhile, seeking legitimacy among nan younker has go an progressively important task successful Ugandan politics, seeing arsenic it is nan world’s second-youngest country pinch 78 percent of its organization nether 35.

“The fame of Museveni’s authorities has declined complete nan past 25 years aliases so, arsenic nan young organization has ever known a comparative grade of peace, truthful it doesn’t mean overmuch to them that Museveni brought peace,” Titeca said. “They want jobs, prosperity, infrastructure.”

“The Museveni regime’s biggest fearfulness is an 'Arab Spring' script [taking] spot among nan youth,” Titeca continued. “Part of nan measurement nan authorities has built legitimacy is done corruption and patronage – but that undermines economical maturation and nationalist services, and providing them is cardinal to winning legitimacy among nan youth. So coercion has go important for nan regime.”

Rise of Bobi Wine

The president’s main challenger successful nan 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 elections was Kizza Bisegye, who was Museveni’s individual expert during nan guerrilla warfare past a elder curate successful his government. After a falling retired pinch his ex-boss, Bisegye became leader of nan longstanding guidance statement nan Forum for Democratic Change. The 2006 elections went to court, wherever a judicial reappraisal recovered grounds of extended vote-rigging to use Museveni. Bisegye was charged pinch treason successful 2016 and has many times been arrested and attacked. He did not guidelines successful nan January 2021 statesmanlike elections.

By nan clip of that ballot – which analysts opportunity was marred by repression – vocalist Bobi Wine had supplanted Bisegye arsenic Uganda’s main guidance leader.

Wine roseate to nan fore by utilizing Afrobeat euphony to entreaty to nan country’s youthful electorate. He calls his polemical ragga (a subgenre of reggae) songs “edutainment” – acquisition done intermezo – and nan opening lines of his 2016 hit Situka (meaning “Rise up” successful nan Luganda language) exemplify this style: “When leaders go misleaders, and mentors go tormentors, erstwhile state of look becomes a target of suppression, guidance becomes our position.”

“Bobi Wine is categorically different from Kizza Bisegye arsenic a threat to nan Ugandan establishment; Bisegye represents nan aged schoolhouse of authorities to overmuch of Uganda’s immense organization of young people,” said Ben Shepherd, a erstwhile advisor connected Africa’s Great Lakes region astatine nan British Foreign Office, conscionable earlier nan 2021 statesmanlike elections.

After Museveni was announced nan winner of nan 2021 polls, Wine accused nan president of vote-rigging, saying it was “the astir fraudulent predetermination successful nan history of Uganda”. A time aft nan polls, Wine was placed nether house arrest for 10 days. He filed an predetermination challenge successful tribunal aft his merchandise – only to retract it, saying nan Supreme Court judges were biased successful Museveni’s favour.

Muhoozi, Wine ‘both declare to correspond youth’

These experiences did not soften Wine’s fierce guidance to Museveni. He told FRANCE 24 successful September 2021 that it is “just a matter of time” earlier nan Ugandan president “ends up successful nan dustbin of history”, while calling connected nan Ugandan group to “liberate” themselves from his “dictatorship”.

As for nan likelihood of Wine taking power, Titeca said he is simply a “symbol of Uganda’s youth" and nan "first existent outsider to go nan main guidance politician”, notably since he comes from nan centre of Uganda – specifically nan Buganda region – alternatively of nan west, which has agelong dominated nan country’s politics.

“But coming from nan centre of Uganda is simply a curse arsenic good arsenic a blessing, because he has not been capable to really construe his fame extracurricular of nan region,” Titeca observed.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Wine and Muhoozi person expressed fierce antagonism towards each different – pinch Wine calling Muhoozi nan “brutal son” of an “arrogant dictator” connected Twitter, to which Muhoozi responded by calling Wine a “buffoon”.

“There’s a definite similarity betwixt nan two,” Titeca noted. “Both declare to correspond nan younker arsenic outsiders – moreover though it’s from 2 wholly different positions: 1 comes from nan ghetto, nan different comes from nan statehouse.”

Titeca said it is debatable really celebrated Muhoozi mightiness become, aliases really well his societal media strategy is working. “Muhoozi’s tweets are followed pinch a batch of amusement successful Uganda – and it’s clear he wants to play nan aforesaid cards arsenic Trump, talking to people’s gut feelings. But location are questions arsenic to really earnestly that could beryllium taken and what it really intends successful position of governmental capital.”