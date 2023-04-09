Twitter: Blue subscribers will now see ‘approximately’ 50% fewer ads

Twitter is now delivering connected its committedness to show little ads to Twitter Blue subscribers. The institution has added specifications of really “Half ads” will activity to its Help Center.
Why we care. If you’re advertizing connected Twitter aliases reasoning astir it, this alteration could person a insignificant effect connected advertisement reach. “Minor” because nan full number of Twitter Blue subscribers is little than 1% of its wide personification base.
What’s changed. Twitter has added this information:
“See astir 50% less ads successful nan For You and Following timelines. As you scroll, you will spot astir doubly arsenic galore integrated aliases non-promoted Tweets placed successful betwixt promoted Tweets aliases ads. There whitethorn beryllium times erstwhile location are much aliases less non-promoted Tweets betwixt promoted Tweets.”– Twitter Blue Help Center document
Clearly, “Half ads” won’t really beryllium “half ads” connected Twitter. It will beryllium approximately 50% fewer, and constricted to nan For You and Following feeds.
Where “Half ads” doesn’t apply. Twitter specifically mentioned it won’t use to nan pursuing areas, but noted it’s not “limited to” these:
- Ads connected profiles.
- Ads successful Tweet replies.
- Promoted events successful Explore.
- Promoted trends.
- Promoted accounts to follow.
Updated Twitter Blue subscribers count. Twitter now has 498,117 Blue subscribers arsenic of April 2, according to this analysis.
New connected Search Engine Land
About nan author
Danny Goodwin has been Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & Search Marketing Expo – SMX since 2022. He joined Search Engine Land successful 2022 arsenic Senior Editor. In summation to reporting connected nan latest hunt trading news, he manages Search Engine Land’s SME (Subject Matter Expert) program. He besides helps programme U.S. SMX events. Goodwin has been editing and penning astir nan latest developments and trends successful hunt and integer trading since 2007. He antecedently was Executive Editor of Search Engine Journal (2017 to 2022), managing editor of Momentology (from 2014-2016) and editor of Search Engine Watch (from 2007 to 2014). He has spoken astatine galore awesome hunt conferences and virtual events, and has been originated for his expertise by a wide scope of publications and podcasts.