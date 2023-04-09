Twitter: Blue subscribers will now see ‘approximately’ 50% fewer ads

Twitter is now delivering connected its committedness to show little ads to Twitter Blue subscribers. The institution has added specifications of really “Half ads” will activity to its Help Center.

Why we care. If you’re advertizing connected Twitter aliases reasoning astir it, this alteration could person a insignificant effect connected advertisement reach. “Minor” because nan full number of Twitter Blue subscribers is little than 1% of its wide personification base.

What’s changed. Twitter has added this information:

“See astir 50% less ads successful nan For You and Following timelines. As you scroll, you will spot astir doubly arsenic galore integrated aliases non-promoted Tweets placed successful betwixt promoted Tweets aliases ads. There whitethorn beryllium times erstwhile location are much aliases less non-promoted Tweets betwixt promoted Tweets.”

– Twitter Blue Help Center document

Clearly, “Half ads” won’t really beryllium “half ads” connected Twitter. It will beryllium approximately 50% fewer, and constricted to nan For You and Following feeds.

Where “Half ads” doesn’t apply. Twitter specifically mentioned it won’t use to nan pursuing areas, but noted it’s not “limited to” these:

Ads connected profiles.

Ads successful Tweet replies.

Promoted events successful Explore.

Promoted trends.

Promoted accounts to follow.

Updated Twitter Blue subscribers count. Twitter now has 498,117 Blue subscribers arsenic of April 2, according to this analysis.