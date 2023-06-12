Twitter for Android starts embracing the new X branding

The caller marque sanction is besides spreading to charismatic Twitter handles

Twitter has undergone countless changes, galore moreover reshaping its basal functioning, nether nan haphazard activity of Elon Musk. Following an abrupt announcement complete nan weekend, nan societal media work has been scrapping nan Twitter sanction and nan iconic Larry T Bird logo for good. The caller X branding is taking complete and is spreading to a batch of places, including nan Twitter app for Android and immoderate of Twitter’s charismatic handles.

If you look up Twitter connected nan Google Play Store, you will now spot nan rebranded X app alternatively — pinch nan developer renamed to X Corp for other effect. The revamped app listing besides includes a caller explanation and updated screenshots. However, these changes haven’t yet made it to nan unchangeable app itself, which is still called Twitter and is 1 of nan past places to still person nan vertebrate icon, moreover wrong nan app.

On nan different hand, Twitter Beta v10 is doubling down connected nan X branding. Even though nan app is still called Twitter (which will reportedly alteration soon), nan app icon now embraces nan caller X logo, complete pinch support for Material You move theming. You tin effort it for yourself by downloading nan Twitter Beta from nan Play Store aliases APK Mirror. Meanwhile, nan Twitter Lite app for low-end Android handsets hasn’t undergone immoderate of these changes for now.

In summation to that, various charismatic Twitter handles person besides gone done a akin rebranding exercise. @X is nan caller charismatic grip of Twitter, while Twitter Blue has been rechristened arsenic X Blue (though it’s still black, ironically). The aforesaid goes for Twitter’s charismatic support, developers, and API channels; they person either dropped nan Twitter moniker aliases replaced it pinch X, according to a report. This overhaul is seemingly happening gradually arsenic many Twitter pages, particularly nan support sections, are still utilizing nan aged name.

Musk intends to move Twitter X into a ace app that won’t beryllium a elemental societal media app, but a one-stop shop for things for illustration financial services, long-form content, and moreover video calling. It will fundamentally effort to replicate what WeChat has been doing successful China. Between Twitter’s ongoing shakeup and Musk’s obsession pinch nan missive X (X.com being PayPal’s erstwhile name, SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla Model X), we tin only beryllium spectators to what’s successful shop for nan societal media work down nan line.

