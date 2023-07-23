Twitter implements DM limit for unverified users

7 hours ago

Last week, Twitter changed its DM settings truthful users only person messages from verified users (which tin beryllium manually changed back). Now, nan societal web is making different alteration to nonstop messaging: A regular limit for unverified users.

"We'll soon beryllium implementing immoderate changes successful our effort to trim spam successful Direct Messages," nan @TwitterSupport relationship tweeted connected Friday. "Unverified accounts will person regular limits connected nan number of DMs they tin send."

@TwitterSupport past linked to nan Twitter Blue signup screen.

Twitter proprietor Elon Musk said he wanted to kill spambots connected Twitter erstwhile he took over, but arsenic nan Wall Street Journal reported past month, Twitter spam activity has remained astatine akin levels since earlier Musk's tenure. With nan caller change successful DM settings, Twitter admitted it has an rumor pinch spammer DMs, tweeting, "We're adding a caller messages mounting that should thief trim nan number of spam messages successful DMs."

Now, fixed nan latest announcement, moreover Twitter Blue members appeared to beryllium disappointment by nan company's decision-making, arsenic evidenced by replies to this tweet:

Some unverified users person seen a connection stating, "You've deed nan maximum limit for Direct Messages successful a azygous day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to proceed messaging."

Mashable has reached retired to Twitter for explanation connected what is nan "maximum limit" for unverified users. The auto-respond poop emoji to its property email is gone, now replaced pinch nan message, "We'll get backmost to you soon."