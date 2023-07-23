Twitter implements DM limit for unverified users

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Twitter implements DM limit for unverified users

Last week, Twitter changed its DM settings truthful users only person messages from verified users (which tin beryllium manually changed back). Now, nan societal web is making different alteration to nonstop messaging: A regular limit for unverified users.

"We'll soon beryllium implementing immoderate changes successful our effort to trim spam successful Direct Messages," nan @TwitterSupport relationship tweeted connected Friday. "Unverified accounts will person regular limits connected nan number of DMs they tin send."

Tweet whitethorn person been deleted

@TwitterSupport past linked to nan Twitter Blue signup screen.

Twitter proprietor Elon Musk said he wanted to kill spambots connected Twitter erstwhile he took over, but arsenic nan Wall Street Journal reported past month, Twitter spam activity has remained astatine akin levels since earlier Musk's tenure. With nan caller change successful DM settings, Twitter admitted it has an rumor pinch spammer DMs, tweeting, "We're adding a caller messages mounting that should thief trim nan number of spam messages successful DMs."

Now, fixed nan latest announcement, moreover Twitter Blue members appeared to beryllium disappointment by nan company's decision-making, arsenic evidenced by replies to this tweet:

Tweet whitethorn person been deleted Tweet whitethorn person been deleted

Some unverified users person seen a connection stating, "You've deed nan maximum limit for Direct Messages successful a azygous day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to proceed messaging."

Tweet whitethorn person been deleted

Mashable has reached retired to Twitter for explanation connected what is nan "maximum limit" for unverified users. The auto-respond poop emoji to its property email is gone, now replaced pinch nan message, "We'll get backmost to you soon."

More
Source Mashable

Related Article

Captive bred vultures flying high in the wild

Captive bred vultures flying high in the wild

4 hours ago
10%-55% BDS, MDS seats vacant across India for over five years

10%-55% BDS, MDS seats vacant across India for over five years

5 hours ago
Making meat in the lab

Making meat in the lab

5 hours ago
Can cracks in metals caused by fatigue damage heal themselves?

Can cracks in metals caused by fatigue damage heal themselves?

5 hours ago

Popular Article

Bringing Private King home: reaching Pyongyang is the first challenge

Bringing Private King home: reaching Pyongyang is the first challenge

21 hours ago
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

19 hours ago
Russian ultra-nationalist who has gotten away with criticizing the Kremlin for years is arrested after calling Putin a 'cowardly mediocrity'

Russian ultra-nationalist who has gotten away with criticizing the Kremlin for years is arrested after calling Putin a 'cowardly mediocrity'

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.