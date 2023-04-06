Twitter may have Dogecoin (Doge) badge

58 minutes ago
Elon Musk hints he whitethorn adhd a badge for Dogecoin lovers connected nan elephantine societal media level Twitter. 

Elon Musk is nan CEO & proprietor of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. Also, he is proprietor of The Boring Company, Neuralink. In 2019, Musk jumped successful support of Dogecoin and Dogecoin surged by 320 times betwixt 2020 to 2021 nether Musk’s support. Musk himself holds Bitcoin, Ethereum & Dogecoin successful his portfolio.

On 7 April 2023, Dogecoin schematic designer asked Tesla CEO for adding connection badges for Dogecoin, Tesla, SpaceX & immoderate different of his companies.

Tesla CEO Musk confirmed that Twitter engineers are moving connected it and it will beryllium disposable erstwhile they will decorativeness nan functionality for multi-org affiliation work.

As soon arsenic we decorativeness functionality for multi-org affiliation

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2023

Perhaps Tesla CEO grounded to mention Dogecoin but it will beryllium absorbing to spot nan adjacent move by Twitter nether nan activity of nan Tesla CEO. 

Twitter replaces its logo pinch Dogecoin

Just a mates of days ago, Twitter replaced its logo pinch Dogecoin’s logo and that move by Twitter acted arsenic a catalyst to pump nan value of Doge by 25% wrong a fewer hours. 

Twitter whitethorn person Dogecoin (Doge) badge 1

Today, Twitter changed its logo to nan original bluish vertebrate logo and it resulted successful a bad result for nan Dogecoin price. We tin spot that value of Doge plunged by 8.5%. 

Few crypto Twitter users noted that Dogecoin is not much than a meme coin and location is nary utility, truthful present each up & down depends upon nan emotions complete what Musk will do successful favour of Dogecoin.

It was already falling backmost aft that first pump, it's not for illustration he pulled nan logo and it dropped 10% instantly… 🤦‍♂️🤣 Dogecoin is purely an affectional play.. There's nary utility, group conscionable waste and acquisition it based connected really they consciousness astir it..

— Dylan (@HuskerNation222) April 7, 2023

