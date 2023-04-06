Twitter now disables likes, replies, and retweets if a tweet has Substack links

Writers trying to embed tweets successful their Substack stories are successful for a rude surprise: aft pasting a nexus to nan site, a connection pops up saying that “Twitter has unexpectedly restricted entree to embedding tweets successful Substack posts” and explaining that nan institution is moving connected a fix.

After those reports surfaced, betwixt Thursday nighttime and Friday morning, Twitter apparently began to restrict promotion and visibility for tweets pinch links to Substack posts. New tweets linking straight to Substack.com tin still beryllium tweeted, but trying to retweet aliases for illustration those tweets via Twitter’s website results successful an correction connection saying, “Some actions connected this Tweet person been abnormal by Twitter,” while doing nan aforesaid from wrong its apps aliases TweetDeck appears to activity while failing silently.

The founders of Substack Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Seth, provided nan pursuing connection to The Verge successful response:

We’re disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ expertise to stock their work. Writers merit nan state to stock links to Substack aliases anyplace else. This abrupt alteration is simply a reminder of why writers merit a exemplary that puts them successful charge, that rewards awesome activity pinch money, and that protects nan free property and free speech. Their livelihoods should not beryllium tied to platforms wherever they don’t ain their narration pinch their audience, and wherever nan rules tin alteration connected a whim.

The Twitter correction connection displayed erstwhile you effort to interact pinch a tweet that has a nexus to Substack successful it. Image: Twitter / The Verge

Trying to reply to a tweet pinch a Substack nexus causes a different error, which reads, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s springiness it different shot.” There are immoderate caller tweets we’ve recovered linking to Substacks that don’t show this error, but it appears respective authors person begun moving astir nan rumor by obscuring their links pinch redirect services for illustration ShortURL to debar nan Twitter block.

The unfortunate business comes connected nan heels of Substack announcing Notes, a Twitter competitor.

There are nary nationalist statements connected nan rumor from Twitter aliases its proprietor / CEO Elon Musk; however, it’s a reminder of nan time successful mid-December when Twitter temporarily blocked links to each competitors, for illustration Instagram, Facebook, and Mastodon. Before undoing nan ban, Musk tweeted that “Twitter should beryllium easy to use, but nary much relentless free advertizing of competitors. No accepted patient allows this and neither will Twitter.”

The rumor pinch embedding tweets successful Substack posts could origin problems for writers who want to talk astir what’s going connected pinch Twitter successful their newsletters aliases about things that are happening connected nan platform. While screenshots of tweets could activity successful immoderate cases, they’re little trustworthy because they don’t supply a nonstop nexus to nan source. Screenshots besides won’t thief you if you’re trying to, say, embed a video that personification posted connected Twitter. (And Twitter seems to beryllium astatine slightest somewhat willing successful becoming a video platform, fixed that respective Blue perks subordinate to making nan video uploading acquisition better.)

As an illustration of really useful embedding tweets tin be, here’s Substack’s charismatic announcement that it’s looking into nan issues:

When I asked Substack spokesperson Helen Tobin connected Thursday astir whether nan issues pinch embedding tweets were caused by changes to Twitter’s API, she didn’t remark and alternatively shared nan aforesaid connection tweeted by nan company. If they are, though, it would beryllium acold from nan only level affected by Twitter’s caller API policies, which were announced a week ago.

Since then, various companies person been notifying users that they person to trim retired aliases paywall definite features that interacted pinch Twitter, and galore group who person tally bots connected nan level person been posting astir really they tin nary longer station for illustration they utilized to. Here are immoderate of nan apps and bots that person been broken:

Feedbin’s developer was told that nan app “violated Twitter Rules and policies” by letting group entree tweets successful their RSS reader. Another RSS app, Inoreader, got nan aforesaid message.

TweetShift, a Discord bot that lets you interact pinch Twitter via nan chat app, says it was “randomly suspended from nan Twitter API” connected Wednesday.

TweeseCake and TWBlue, apps meant to make Twitter easier to usage for unsighted users, are no longer working (at slightest connected immoderate platforms).

Several novelty bots, specified arsenic gender of nan day and Possum Every Hour, person warned users that they whitethorn nary longer beryllium capable to proceed posting.

Botmaking instrumentality Cheap Bots, Done Quick was suspended from nan Twitter API, pinch its developer, V Buckenham, being told successful an email to motion up for 1 of nan company’s caller API tiers. This will almost surely bring down different bots that were made utilizing nan tool.

Buckenham told The Verge that nan email was nan only connection they’d received from Twitter astir nan suspension and that they hadn’t expected thing to alteration until nan extremity of April based connected the company’s statement that it’d beryllium deprecating aged accounts “over nan adjacent 30 days.” “I’ll confess I expected it to beryllium a ratelimit, not nan API cardinal being revoked, though,” they said earlier adding, “But wide I’m not amazed to find Twitter’s changes rolling retired unpredictably.”

Some developers person decried nan caller API plans arsenic being prohibitively expensive. The “Basic” tier costs $100 a period and lets your app station a maximum of 50,000 tweets per period (with a 3,000 tweet per period limit per user) and publication 10,000 tweets per month. There is simply a free tier, but it only lets you write tweets, not publication them. That wouldn’t beryllium useful for, say, the Thread Reader bot that makes strings of posts connected nan tract easier to read.

The API modulation has been bumpy, moreover for those that look to beryllium successful Twitter’s bully graces. Earlier this week, WordPress’ API entree was suspended, making it truthful users couldn’t auto-share posts to nan platform. The institution was eventually capable to get it restored and says that it’ll beryllium “working pinch Twitter straight to guarantee this work keeps moving without interruption.”

There are respective devices that merge Twitter that do still work. Embeds still activity successful Ghost, a blogging level akin to Substack, arsenic good arsenic successful The Verge’s contented guidance strategy (obviously). However, if those devices trust connected API entree to work, it’s imaginable location could beryllium problems up arsenic Twitter continues to depreciate entree to it.

None of this will needfully beryllium a astonishment to those who retrieve really Twitter treated third-party clients. In January, nan institution silently trim disconnected their API access earlier rewriting its rules to prohibition them almost a week later.

Update 10:50AM ET: Added specifications of Twitter blocking Substack links arsenic good arsenic workarounds.

Update 11:26AM ET: Added consequence from Substack founders.