Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account

X, nan societal media level antecedently known arsenic Twitter, has reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West astir 8 months aft his account was suspended, TheWall Street Journal reported connected Saturday.

Last fall, Mr. West posted an image that appeared to show a swastika interlaced pinch a Star of David, and tycoon Elon Musk suspended nan creator from nan platform, which he had bought weeks earlier.

Mr. Musk astatine nan clip labelled Mr. West's station arsenic an "incitement to violence."

X's property agency did not instantly respond to a query astir Mr. West's account. By precocious evening, Mr. West had yet to station thing new.

Mr. West, who now goes professionally arsenic Ye, assured nan level he would not usage his relationship to stock antisemitic contented aliases usage harmful language, nan study said.

Anti-Semitic remarks by Mr. West past twelvemonth costs him heavy successful mislaid business deals. Adidas trim ties pinch him aft a astir decade-long partnership, abandoning his Yeezy-branded sneakers.

In May, nan German institution said nan extremity of its highly successful collaboration pinch West deed income by astir 400 cardinal euros ($441 million) successful nan first 4th of nan year.

Gap and Balenciaga besides trim ties pinch nan rapper and designer.

Since Mr. Musk bought Twitter for $44 cardinal past October, he has fired thousands of labor and trim moderation of content.

In December, he reinstated erstwhile president Donald Trump's Twitter relationship though Mr. Trump has yet to return to nan platform.

A week ago, Mr. Musk and his recently hired main executive, Linda Yaccarino, announced nan rebranding of Twitter arsenic X and said it would go an "everything app" that would let users to grip each their finances arsenic good arsenic socialising.

Mr. Musk besides killed disconnected nan Twitter logo, replacing nan world-recognised bluish vertebrate pinch a achromatic X.