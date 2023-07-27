Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account

13 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account
Kanye West, who now goes professionally arsenic Ye, assured nan level X he would not usage his relationship to stock antisemitic contented aliases usage harmful language. File

Kanye West, who now goes professionally arsenic Ye, assured nan level X he would not usage his relationship to stock antisemitic contented aliases usage harmful language. File | Photo Credit: AP

X, nan societal media level antecedently known arsenic Twitter, has reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West astir 8 months aft his account was suspended, TheWall Street Journal reported connected Saturday.

Last fall, Mr. West posted an image that appeared to show a swastika interlaced pinch a Star of David, and tycoon Elon Musk suspended nan creator from nan platform, which he had bought weeks earlier.

Mr. Musk astatine nan clip labelled Mr. West's station arsenic an "incitement to violence."

X's property agency did not instantly respond to a query astir Mr. West's account. By precocious evening, Mr. West had yet to station thing new.

Mr. West, who now goes professionally arsenic Ye, assured nan level he would not usage his relationship to stock antisemitic contented aliases usage harmful language, nan study said.

Anti-Semitic remarks by Mr. West past twelvemonth costs him heavy successful mislaid business deals. Adidas trim ties pinch him aft a astir decade-long partnership, abandoning his Yeezy-branded sneakers.

In May, nan German institution said nan extremity of its highly successful collaboration pinch West deed income by astir 400 cardinal euros ($441 million) successful nan first 4th of nan year.

Gap and Balenciaga besides trim ties pinch nan rapper and designer.

Since Mr. Musk bought Twitter for $44 cardinal past October, he has fired thousands of labor and trim moderation of content.

In December, he reinstated erstwhile president Donald Trump's Twitter relationship though Mr. Trump has yet to return to nan platform.

A week ago, Mr. Musk and his recently hired main executive, Linda Yaccarino, announced nan rebranding of Twitter arsenic X and said it would go an "everything app" that would let users to grip each their finances arsenic good arsenic socialising.

Mr. Musk besides killed disconnected nan Twitter logo, replacing nan world-recognised bluish vertebrate pinch a achromatic X.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

6 hours ago
Apple confirms bug stops Screen Time limits from sticking for kids

Apple confirms bug stops Screen Time limits from sticking for kids

19 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro might get a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and a price hike

iPhone 15 Pro might get a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and a price hike

20 hours ago
Japan is now the new work destination for Indian nurses

Japan is now the new work destination for Indian nurses

22 hours ago

Popular Article

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

6 hours ago
Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

6 hours ago
Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

6 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.