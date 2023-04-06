Twitter's free API is gone and apps are breaking as a result

After saying it would do it, past delaying it, Twitter seems to person yet called clip connected its free API and surgery immoderate apps successful nan process.

Twitter had primitively said that it would termination disconnected its free API successful February but it later delayed nan move without telling anyone erstwhile it planned to flick nan switch.

It seems that nan time has now come, pinch a number of developers reporting that nan API is nary longer working.

A bug aliases a feature?

The existent mobility is whether this is simply a planned take-down of nan API aliases if thing is broken. Twitter has suffered plentifulness of outages and unusual goings-on since Elon Musk's $44 cardinal buyout towards nan extremity of 2022. And pinch Twitter's developer relations squad decimated it's proving difficult for those who utilized nan API to corroborate what's happening.

Engadget (opens successful caller tab) reports that immoderate developers person astatine slightest received an email saying that they person "been suspended from accessing nan Twitter API."

After 8 years and 58440 bots... CBDQ has travel to an end. Thank you to @GalaxyKate & to everyone who has made a bot. It's been a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/8C6gXzuRRXApril 6, 2023 See more

There are plentifulness of apps and services that look to person been impacted arsenic a consequence of nan API situation. Engadget reports that embedded tweets are proving problematic for newsletter outfit Substack, while moreover companies consenting to salary for API entree are having issues.

Mashable (opens successful caller tab) notes that Echobox developers reached retired to Twitter astir paying for API entree but person not received immoderate response. “We still person had nary consequence from Twitter’s endeavor income squad and our entree to nan API was trim disconnected without announcement yesterday,” Echobox said successful a blog post (opens successful caller tab).

This isn't nan first clip that nan API business has been problematic for Twitter and nan companies that trust connected it, of course. Twitter famously stopped third-party apps from hooking into its API and replacing its halfway functionality, sidesplitting Tweetbot, Aviary, and countless different apps and businesses successful nan process. Now, whether you're utilizing a years-old iPhone SE aliases picked up nan best iPhone Apple makes, you'll person to usage nan charismatic app to get your Twitter fix.