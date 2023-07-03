What you request to know

Twitter is blocking unregistered users from viewing accounts and tweets.

An unregistered personification will beryllium prompted to motion successful aliases create an relationship if they wish to entree nan platform.

Twitter has not publically stated whether aliases not this is an intended change.

Unregistered users are encountering rather a frustrating problem erstwhile attempting to browse Twitter.

A fewer group from The Verge and different publications noticed and person been capable to replicate nan blackout Twitter is curiously imposing upon unregistered users. If you effort to position a tweet aliases relationship connected your machine aliases mobile instrumentality while not signed in, Twitter will artifact you and instruct you to do truthful aliases create an account.

We're near scratching our heads for now arsenic Twitter has not formally stated whether aliases not this alteration is intentional aliases if this is simply a newfound error.

Perhaps this alteration isn't wholly shocking fixed nan platform's drastic changes since Elon Musk took over, specified arsenic API changes revealed earlier this twelvemonth that practically killed disconnected third-party clients.

However, Musk precocious stepped aside from his domiciled and named NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino arsenic nan company's caller CEO successful May. Meanwhile, Musk remains portion of nan apical management, focusing connected merchandise creation and caller technology.

For truthful long, Twitter has allowed users, sloppy of their level status, to position information. With this change, users aren't moreover fixed a preview of nan tweet aliases relationship earlier being met pinch a "sign into Twitter" scatter screen. And it'll beryllium absorbing to spot if and really this affects Google Search results.

Of course, it could beryllium that Twitter is trying to promote users to make an relationship truthful it tin summation much regular users and expose them to its Blue subscription plan, which continues to adhd caller features. After all, galore users person seemingly flocked to competing platforms for illustration Mastodon and Blue Sky pursuing Musk's takeover and consequent changes.

Still, it seems Twitter's monetization efforts haven't rather paid off, and nan institution is seemingly adding caller features each truthful often to make it much attractive. Earlier this year, The Information reported that subscribers only accounted for 0.2% of nan platform's monthly U.S. personification guidelines 2 months aft launching, which was astir 180,000 people.