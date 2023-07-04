Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

Twitter users will request to salary for verification successful bid to usage TweetDeck [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter users will soon request to beryllium verified successful bid to usage TweetDeck, nan societal media institution said successful a tweet connected Monday.

The alteration will return effect successful 30 days, nan institution said.

Twitter made nan announcement successful a tweet detailing an improved type of TweetDeck pinch caller features. It was unclear if Twitter will complaint users for some nan caller and aged type of TweetDeck. Twitter did not instantly respond to petition for comment.

Charging for TweetDeck, which was antecedently free and is wide utilized by businesses and news organisations to easy show content, could bring a gross boost to Twitter, which has struggled to clasp advertizing gross nether billionaire Elon Musk's ownership.

(For apical exertion news of nan day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The move comes conscionable days aft Musk said that some verified and unverified users would person a constricted number of posts they could publication per time "to reside utmost levels of information scraping & strategy manipulation."

His announcement sparked a fierce backlash from users connected Twitter, and advertisement experts said it would undermine caller CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started successful nan domiciled past month.

Individuals must salary $8 per period to verify their account, while organisations salary $1,000 per month.