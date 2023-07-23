Twitter scraps press email's auto-reply poop emoji

6 hours ago

Twitter's auto-reply poop emoji to property inquiries is nary more.

Back successful March, proprietor Elon Musk announced that Twitter's property email would now auto-reply to each connection pinch a poop emoji:

Tweet whitethorn person been deleted

This came months aft mass layoffs astatine Twitter successful November past year, pinch nan communications section "almost entirely" gutted.

Now, successful July, nan property email has a different auto-response: "We'll get backmost to you soon."

New auto-reply from Twitter's property email. Credit: Screenshot: Gmail

Musk tweeted astir this alteration this week, stating, "We are changing nan auto-reply from 💩 to a 'We will get backmost to you soon' infinite loop." In a reply to that he said, "Or possibly a 'Check pinch america again tomorrow' loop."

Tweet whitethorn person been deleted

As Insider muses, this property reply change whitethorn beryllium owed to activity shifts astatine nan company. Twitter's caller CEO Linda Yaccarino started past month; her first connection to labor stated that she would travel Musk's vision, but dressed it successful much firm speak. It makes sense, then, that Twitter changed its auto-reply to thing much palatable — moreover if it is conscionable arsenic meaningless.