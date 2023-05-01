Twitter threatens to sue Meta over rival Threads app

1 week ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Twitter threatens to sue Meta over rival Threads app

Twitter has threatened ineligible action against Meta complete its caller text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week arsenic a rival to Elon Musk’s societal media platform.

In a missive Wednesday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an lawyer representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully utilizing Twitter’s waste and acquisition secrets and different intelligence spot by hiring erstwhile Twitter labor to create a “copycat” app.

The move ramps up nan tensions betwixt nan societal media giants aft Threads debuted Wednesday, targeting those who are seeking retired alternatives to Twitter amid unpopular changes Musk has made to nan level since buying it past twelvemonth for $44 billion.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote Thursday connected Threads: “No 1 connected nan Threads engineering squad is simply a erstwhile Twitter worker _ that’s conscionable not a thing.”

Story continues beneath advertisement

'Meta launching Twitter competitor ‘Threads’'

1:51 Meta launching Twitter competitor ‘Threads’

In nan letter, which news website Semafor first reported Thursday, Spiro said Twitter “intends to strictly enforce its intelligence spot rights” and noted nan company’s correct to activity civilian remedies aliases a tribunal injunction.

He said nan missive marked a “formal notice” for Meta to sphere documents applicable for a imaginable conflict betwixt nan companies.

In a reply to a tweet astir nan anticipation of ineligible action against Meta, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

The Associated Press reached retired to Spiro connected Thursday for further information. Twitter responded to an email seeking remark pinch a crude automated reply, its modular consequence to journalists.

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has not publically commented connected nan missive but appeared to reside Threads’ launch.

Story continues beneath advertisement

“We’re often imitated _ but nan Twitter organization tin ne'er beryllium duplicated,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Canada announces it will suspend authorities ads connected Facebook, Instagram'

1:43 Bill C-18: Canada announces it will suspend authorities ads connected Facebook, Instagram

Some analysts opportunity Meta’s caller offering, billed arsenic a text-based type of nan photo-sharing app Instagram, could beryllium a important headache for Twitter _ pointing to nan excitement surrounding Threads’ motorboat and awesome download numbers truthful far.

Trending Now

But occurrence isn’t guaranteed. Industry watchers constituent to Meta’s way grounds of starting standalone apps that were later unopen down and statement that Threads is still successful its early days.

Besides immoderate glitches and gripes astir missing features, Meta’s caller app besides has raised information privateness concerns. While Threads launched successful much than 100 countries, it is notably unavailable successful nan European Union, which has strict information privateness rules.

'Meta takes connected Twitter pinch nan motorboat of ‘Threads’'

4:29 Meta takes connected Twitter pinch nan motorboat of ‘Threads’

&copy 2023 The Canadian Press

More
Source Globalnews

Related Article

Workers that made ChatGPT less harmful ask lawmakers to stem alleged exploitation by Big Tech

Workers that made ChatGPT less harmful ask lawmakers to stem alleged exploitation by Big Tech

2 days ago
The bittersweet tale of two seed markets

The bittersweet tale of two seed markets

2 days ago
Passes acquired Fanhouse, but some creators are apprehensive

Passes acquired Fanhouse, but some creators are apprehensive

2 days ago
Team up with TechCrunch: Host an After Hours event at Disrupt

Team up with TechCrunch: Host an After Hours event at Disrupt

2 days ago

Popular Article

Ong Seng Beng, Crazy Rich yang Terseret Kasus Korupsi Menhub Singapura

Ong Seng Beng, Crazy Rich yang Terseret Kasus Korupsi Menhub Singapura

12 hours ago
PT PP-Adhi Karya Garap Proyek Commuter Railway Filipina Senilai Rp8 T

PT PP-Adhi Karya Garap Proyek Commuter Railway Filipina Senilai Rp8 T

13 hours ago
Pakar Ungkap Alasan Saham Rumah Sakit Melonjak Usai UU Kesehatan Sah

Pakar Ungkap Alasan Saham Rumah Sakit Melonjak Usai UU Kesehatan Sah

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.