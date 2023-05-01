Twitter threatens to sue Meta over rival Threads app

1 week ago

Twitter has threatened ineligible action against Meta complete its caller text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week arsenic a rival to Elon Musk’s societal media platform.

In a missive Wednesday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an lawyer representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully utilizing Twitter’s waste and acquisition secrets and different intelligence spot by hiring erstwhile Twitter labor to create a “copycat” app.

The move ramps up nan tensions betwixt nan societal media giants aft Threads debuted Wednesday, targeting those who are seeking retired alternatives to Twitter amid unpopular changes Musk has made to nan level since buying it past twelvemonth for $44 billion.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote Thursday connected Threads: “No 1 connected nan Threads engineering squad is simply a erstwhile Twitter worker _ that’s conscionable not a thing.”

In nan letter, which news website Semafor first reported Thursday, Spiro said Twitter “intends to strictly enforce its intelligence spot rights” and noted nan company’s correct to activity civilian remedies aliases a tribunal injunction.

He said nan missive marked a “formal notice” for Meta to sphere documents applicable for a imaginable conflict betwixt nan companies.

In a reply to a tweet astir nan anticipation of ineligible action against Meta, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

The Associated Press reached retired to Spiro connected Thursday for further information. Twitter responded to an email seeking remark pinch a crude automated reply, its modular consequence to journalists.

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has not publically commented connected nan missive but appeared to reside Threads’ launch.

“We’re often imitated _ but nan Twitter organization tin ne'er beryllium duplicated,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Some analysts opportunity Meta’s caller offering, billed arsenic a text-based type of nan photo-sharing app Instagram, could beryllium a important headache for Twitter _ pointing to nan excitement surrounding Threads’ motorboat and awesome download numbers truthful far.

But occurrence isn’t guaranteed. Industry watchers constituent to Meta’s way grounds of starting standalone apps that were later unopen down and statement that Threads is still successful its early days.

Besides immoderate glitches and gripes astir missing features, Meta’s caller app besides has raised information privateness concerns. While Threads launched successful much than 100 countries, it is notably unavailable successful nan European Union, which has strict information privateness rules.

