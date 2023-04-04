Twitter web logo changes to Dogecoin cryptocurrency icon

Twitter users connected web noticed connected Tuesday that nan platform’s trademark bluish vertebrate logo had been replaced by nan Shiba Inu canine of Dogecoin cryptocurrency fame.

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency was a apical 10 cryptocurrency connected Monday. It was initially created arsenic a joke successful 2013, but exploded successful fame and has go a celebrated crypto plus for traders to hold, pinch a marketplace capitalisation successful nan billions of dollars.

The news comes arsenic Mr. Musk reportedly asked a judge to propulsion retired a $258 cardinal lawsuit that alleged nan Tesla billionaire was portion of a pyramid strategy to inflate nan value of Dogecoin earlier bursting nan bubble. Mr. Musk’s lawyers denied claims that nan Twitter chief’s tweets successful support of nan cryptocurrency constituted fraud.

The DOGE cryptocurrency rallied by much than 20% successful nan past 24 hours.

Screenshot of Dogecoin’s rising value successful nan past day

Screenshot of Dogecoin’s rising value successful nan past day | Photo Credit: CoinMarketCap

In nan cryptocurrency community, Mr. Musk is referred to arsenic nan “Doge-father” and has antecedently advocated for DOGE holders erstwhile they faced trading difficulties pinch nan crypto speech Binance.

Mr. Musk besides made respective Tesla products disposable for acquisition pinch Dogecoin.

