By James Reynolds

Published: 17:12 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 17:13 BST, 7 April 2023

Two British women were coming killed successful a shooting successful nan West Bank.

The women were sisters, 1 aged 15 and nan different successful her 20s, reports say.

Their mother was earnestly injured successful an onslaught connected their car adjacent Hamra, 30 miles northbound of Jerusalem.

This news is breaking. More to follow.