Two critical as most blast victims are discharged, no ID yet on dead person

1 hour ago
Five group stay successful nan hospital, 2 of them critical.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “There was a bully turnaround clip from nan teams. The mostly of nan patients were discharged soon aft being seen by doctors. Those who are still successful infirmary person been stabilised and are receiving nan champion imaginable care.” 

Because galore group were hurt, they were taken to various wellness accommodation successful nan city.

Eight patients were taken to nan Hillbrow Community Health Centre, wherever six were discharged and 2 were transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Twenty-four patients were treated astatine South Rand Hospital and person each been discharged. Three were discharged from Garden City Hospital. Two patients are still successful Mulbarton Hospital and 3 successful Charlotte Maxeke.

Lesufi said engineers were still trying to find nan origin of nan blast.

TimesLIVE

Source Timeslive

