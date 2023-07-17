Two Great Final Fantasy Games Are On Sale

Want to dive into a Final Fantasy crippled but not excited astir dropping $70 to play Final Fantasy XVI? Then see checking retired 2 different highly rated games successful nan bid that are now connected sale--the remastered Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and quirky Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Both games are down from their accustomed $60 and tin beryllium had for conscionable $35.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is nan much accepted Final Fantasy crippled of nan two, though it’s not a modular turn-based affair. Instead, it uses fast-paced, real-time action--and while it’s not rather arsenic flashy arsenic nan Eikon strategy successful FFXVI, nan Digital Mind Wave mechanic keeps battles breathtaking and gives you a logic to build up camaraderie pinch nan remainder of your team. The existent woody is disposable connected PS5, Xbox, and Switch, and since $35 is 1 of nan champion prices we’ve ever seen for nan game, now is simply a awesome clip to cheque it out.

Our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion review gave nan crippled an 8/10, praising it for its awesome communicative and monolithic improvements complete nan original PSP version.

“A remake of nan 2007 PSP exclusive Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core Reunion is simply a religious retelling of Zack Fair's communicative pinch melodramatic ocular upgrades, afloat sound acting, and respective quality-of-life changes,” said professional Jess Howard. “Considering nan crippled was already heralded arsenic a awesome prequel and 1 of nan champion titles connected PSP, it comes arsenic small astonishment that this type is triumphant successful making Crisis Core into a modern time must-play for Final Fantasy VII fans.”

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, meanwhile, is simply a bizarre hit crippled featuring astir 400 euphony tracks from crossed nan Final Fantasy series. The amended your philharmonic performance, nan amended your squad will do successful combat. It couldn’t beryllium further from Final Fantasy XVI, but euphony aficionados will find overmuch to emotion now that it’s listed for conscionable $35.

Our Theatrhythm Final Bar Line review gave nan crippled an 8/10.

“Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is nan apex of nan Theatrhythm spin-off franchise,” said professional Jason Fanelli. “Its immense and varied room of euphony is simply a nostalgic thrill, nan gameplay is approachable while offering plentifulness of challenge, and nan sprinkling of RPG elements for illustration statement customization offers a individual touch--even if that touch isn't ace impactful.”

These deals will apt vanish by nan extremity of nan month, truthful beryllium judge to cheque them retired while you can.