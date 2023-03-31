Two men get life sentences for raping woman and assaulting her friend

Two North West men person been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an ex-girlfriend of 1 of nan men and assaulting her friend.

Tebogo Bonolo Makgisa, 25, and Serame Mosweu, 27, were convicted by nan Itsoseng location tribunal of rape and battle pinch intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 2 were pinch Mosweu’s ex-girlfriend and her friend successful December 2017 astatine Bodibe colony adjacent Itsoseng. They went to Mosweu’s location arsenic his ex-girlfriend wanted to cod her jersey, National Prosecuting Authority location spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“Upon arrival, Mosweu locked nan doorway and told nan complainant and her friend that they will walk nan nighttime astatine his residence. The complainant refused to enactment and Mosweu assaulted her pinch objects until she fell down.”

Mosweu and Makgisa past dragged nan ex-girlfriend to nan chamber while her friend who was assaulted watched. Mosweu pinned his ex-girlfriend connected nan level while Makgisa raped her. Mosweu past near nan chamber and near his accomplice to many times rape his ex-girlfriend.

“In nan greeting erstwhile nan complainant and her friend near nan house, she collapsed connected nan roadworthy and was taken to a aesculapian installation by members of nan community.”