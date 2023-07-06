Two senior disciples bring alive T.M. Thyagarajan’s musical style in their tribute concert

Vocal tribute performance by LAKSHMI RANGARAJAN and SUBHASHINI PARTHASARATHY astatine Hamsadhwani connected nan juncture of Birth centenary celebrations of legendary Carnatic musician T.M. THIYAGARAJAN. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Considered a ‘Musician’s Musician’, T.M. Thyagarajan was known not conscionable for heavy philharmonic knowledge, and committedness to contented but besides his humility. On his commencement centenary year, arsenic we talk nan galore traits of his creation and personality, Hamsadhwani precocious organised a tribute performance featuring his 2 premier disciples — Lakshmi Rangarajan and Subhashini Parthasarathy. Apart from singing his favourite compositions, nan duo besides shared their acquisition of training nether him.

The vocal performance by LAKSHMI RANGARAJAN and SUBHASHINI PARTHASARATHY astatine Hamsadhwani connected nan juncture of nan Birth centenary celebrations of legendary Carnatic musician T.M. THIYAGARAJAN successful June 2023. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

While Lakshmi recalled really TMT insisted connected strict adherence to patantharam arsenic good arsenic nan different aspects of classical euphony specified arsenic niraval, alapana and swaraprastara. Subhashini mentioned really he was a stickler for discipline, and wanted his disciples to travel it some successful their individual life and successful music.

The performance was fastidiously system arsenic advised by their illustrious guru. Every creation presented by nan duo, from nan opening varnam ‘Vinayaka charanam’ successful raga Kalyanavasantham (by TMT) to nan closing Thiruppugazh, was presented meticulously without compromising connected their artistic elements.

The performance besides showed really 2 singers from nan aforesaid schoolhouse tin execute successful complete sync pinch their well-timed rendition and swara exchanges.

Subhashini drew a little outline of Pantuvarali for ‘Ninnu nera nammi’ by Tyagaraja. The swara trades astatine ‘Veda sastra purana’ had capable verve. A crisp effort of Ritigowla by Lakshmi was segued to nan poignant ‘Ninnu vina marigalada’ by Syama Sastri. Raga Mohanam, seldom heard successful concerts these day, was taken up for detailing. Lakshmi’s elaborate position brought retired nan myriad shades of nan raga. The kriti was nan unsocial ‘Kadambari priyayai’ by Muthuswami Dikshitar, and nan engaging swara exchanges astatine nan anupallavi ‘Madhurya vakprada’, enhanced nan appeal.

The raga of nan evening was a well-formatted Karaharapriya. While Lakshmi neatly developed nan raga treatise pinch nan signature nuances successful nan little and madhyama sections, Subhashini handled nan precocious sancharas and nan concluding sections. Tyagaraja’s ‘Nadachi nadachi’ was their choice. ‘Pudamisuta sita’ was extended for niraval and swara sallies by nan duo. The daivatam-centric exchanges ended pinch a beautiful korvai by Lakshmi.

R.K. Shriram Kumar is simply a peerless violinist, who is astatine easiness accompanying some young and elder singers. In this performance too, he followed nan duo meticulously successful each segments too adding his imagination to item nan beauty and value of ragas and swaras.

K. Arun Prakash connected nan mridangam and Anirudh Athreya connected nan kanjira kept up nan tempo pinch their good grip connected nan rhythm. Their restrained and thoughtful playing during nan tani avartanam showed their percussive skills.

Lakshmi and Subhashini besides rendered ‘Palimpa rava’ successful Arabhi by Pallavi Sesha Iyer, ‘Rama rama’ successful Vasantha by Purandaradasa, and ‘Nenjinil niraindidum ranjani’ by N.S. Chidambaram. These were group to a drawstring of Ranjani ragas arsenic ragamalika.

The performance that followed TMT’s time-tested kutcheri style, particularly successful nan raga essays and swara patterns, showed really simplicity, sincerity and classicism ever clasp their ain successful music.