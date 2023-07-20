Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cosmos is offering up a double characteristic successful August: a brace of supermoons culminating successful a uncommon bluish moon.

Catch nan first show Tuesday evening arsenic nan afloat satellite rises successful nan southeast, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger than normal. That’s because it will beryllium person than usual, conscionable 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, frankincense nan supermoon label.

The satellite will beryllium moreover person nan nighttime of Aug. 30 — a scant 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) distant. Because it’s nan 2nd afloat satellite successful nan aforesaid month, it will beryllium what’s called a bluish moon.

“Warm summertime nights are nan perfect clip to watch nan afloat satellite emergence successful nan eastbound entity wrong minutes of sunset. And it happens doubly successful August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.

The past clip 2 afloat supermoons graced nan entity successful nan aforesaid period was successful 2018. It won’t hap again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, laminitis of nan Virtual Telescope Project.

Masi will supply a live webcast of Tuesday evening’s supermoon, arsenic it rises complete nan Coliseum successful Rome.

“My plans are to seizure nan beauty of this ... hopefully bringing nan emotion of nan show to our viewers,” Masi said successful an email.

“The supermoon offers america a awesome opportunity to look up and observe nan sky,” he added.

This year’s first supermoon was successful July. The 4th and past will beryllium successful September. The 2 successful August will beryllium person than either of those.

Provided clear skies, binoculars aliases backyard telescopes tin heighten nan experience, Espenak said, revealing specified features arsenic lunar maria — nan acheronian plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows — and rays emanating from lunar craters.

According to nan Old Farmer’s Almanac, nan August afloat satellite is traditionally known arsenic nan sturgeon moon. That’s because of nan abundance of that food successful nan Great Lakes successful August, hundreds of years ago.